Police In Las Vegas Talk About The Evidence They Got From The Compton Kingpin:

Police in Las Vegas took more than a dozen things from the home of the “Compton Kingpin,” who has claimed for years that he had been in the car when rapper Tupac Shakur was shot.

This week, cops used a search warrant to look for Duane “Keffe D” Davis in the city of Henderson, which lies approximately 20 miles southeast of the Las Vegas strip.

A former officer said that Keefe D’s recent talks about Tupac Shakur opened the door for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to get a warrant from a judge.

Greg Kading, who used to be an officer for the Los Angeles Police Department, spoke to Channel 13 about the latest news in the murder case that has been going on for almost 27 years.

On Monday, cops from Las Vegas and SWAT went to a house in Henderson with an order to search it. People who lived on Maple Shade Street said they heard loud noises, bullhorns, as well as lights.

The search order names Duane Keith Davis and says that police were looking for “items that typically demonstrate evidence of motive as well as the identity of the perpetrator, including photographs as well as undeveloped film, insurance policies as well as letters, address as well as telephone records, diaries, and various other documents.”

The search was for a house upon Maple Shade Street within Henderson, Nevada. The property records show that the house belongs to Paula Clemons, who is wed to Davis, also known to be “Keffe D.”

What’s New In The Field Of Investigation?

Shakur was shot and killed on September 7, 1996. The cops in Las Vegas served an arrest warrant because of this.

Monday, the order was carried through in the nearby city of Henderson at a house that was connected to Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who called himself a “gangster.”

Davis was the uncle of Orlando Anderson, who was one of Shakur’s enemies and has been accused of being involved in the death of the rapper for a long time.

Anderson denied killing Shakur at the time, and he died two years afterwards in a gang shooting within Compton, California, that had nothing to do with Shakur’s death.

A copy of the order that was obtained on Thursday shows that police took multiple computers, a cell phone, “documentary documents,” a Vibe magazine that featured Shakur, several.40-caliber bullets, two “tubs with photographs,” and a copy of Davis’ 2019 book, “Compton Street Legend.”

A Las Vegas grand jury is being told about a case, according to a person alongside personal knowledge of the investigation who was denied the opportunity to talk about it publicly.

It wasn’t clear when these things happened or what happened, and the person didn’t know the names of the two people cops met at the house throughout the search.

Biggie Also Moldered Within 6 Month After Shakur Died:

His death made the famous East Coast vs. West Coast rap war of the 1990s, in which The Notorious B.I.G. was also involved, even worse. Biggie was murdered by a gunman within Los Angeles only six months shortly after Shakur died.

Andersen Also Killed By A Rival Two Years After Shakur Was Killed:

Andersen was killed by a rival gang within Compton, California, two years shortly after Shakur was killed. At the time, he denied having anything to do with Shakur’s death.

“There were both patrol cars and SWAT cars. “They had lights shining through the house,” Don Sansouci said as he stood on the sidewalk and watched a man and a woman come out of a house, put their hands beneath their heads, then slowly walk backwards toward officers as blue and red police lights flashed around them.

This Case Brought To Grand Jury In Las Vegas:

According to the search warrant, they took a Pokeball USB Drive, an iPhone, three iPads, one of which had a cracked screen, four laptops, a tablet, a desktop computer, several external hard drives, copies of the book “Compton Street Legends,” a Vibe magazine about Shakur, as well as two “black tubs” of photos.

What Happened When Shakur Was Shot At Night?

The 25-year-old rapper was in a group of about 10 cars going to a nightclub within a black BMW operated by Death Row Records founder Marion “Suge” Knight. He had just seen Mike Tyson knock out Bruce Seldon in a title fight at the MGM Grand.

Shakur, Knight, and their friends got into a struggle at the hotel after the fight. While the BMW was stopped at a red light on the Las Vegas Strip, a white Cadillac alongside four guys in it pulled up next to it.

Police say that one person started fire and shot up the passenger side of Knight’s car. Shakur was shot at least twice within the chest while sitting within the passenger seat.

Knight Was Hit By Bullet Fragment:

Knight was hit by a piece of shrapnel or a bullet fragment from the car. Shakur was taken to the hospital quickly, but he died there six days later. The Las Vegas court records show that Davis has had an open arrest warrant since July 2022, when he didn’t show up to court on a drug charge.

Other than what was within the search order, which NBC News was the first to get, the Las Vegas police did not disclose anything else.

Who Is Duane Davis?

Davis, who calls himself the “Compton Kingpin,” first denied having anything to do with the death of the famous rap star, but he seems to have opened up and talked about his participation in recent interviews and films.

In a 2018 documentary called “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac as well as the Notorious B.I.G.,” he said that he came forward because he had been told he had cancer.

Everyone In The Car Was A Member Of South Side Compton Crisp Street Gang And They Are Looking For Shakur:

Davis said that everyone in the car was a member of the South Side Compton Crips street gang, and that they were looking for Shakur because he had fought with one of their members a few hours before he died.

Davis says that they looked for Shakur at the 662 Club within Las Vegas, yet he wasn’t there. Then they saw him moving in the direction of the club.

Ready To Die Is The First Record By Shakur:

“My partner busted a U,” Davis says in the video. “When we pulled up, I was sitting in the front seat.” From the back seat, shots were fired. Davis wasn’t the one who pulled the gun’s trigger.

“Ready to Die,” his first record, has sold over 6 million copies. “Life After Death,” his second record, has sold another 11 million copies.

Biggie was twenty-four years old when he died from a gunshot wound outside of the Petersen Automotive Museum within Los Angeles upon March 9, 1997.

His family, including his mother Voletta Wallace, his wife Faith Evans, and his children, sued the Los Angeles Police Department for $400 million, saying that crooked officers were to blame for his death. In 2010, the case was thrown out.

Over 5 Million Copies Was Sold Of “All Eyez On Me”:

Shakur died while his fourth solo record, “All Eyez on Me,” was still on the charts. About 5 million copies of the album had already been sold. Shakur has been nominated for a Grammy Award six times, and most people think he is one of the most important and talented singers of all time.

“It’s been a while,” Lt. Jason Johansson of the department informed the Las Vegas Review-Journal. It’s a case that hasn’t been solved yet, but we hope to change that one day.”

No One Is Arrested In The Investigation:

In fact, no one was ever caught, and there has been no news about the case in the past few years. From the start, there were some good signs. Just one year shortly after the shooting, LVMPD Sgt.

Kevin Manning, who led the investigation, informed the Las Vegas Sun that there had been so little proof and so few people ready to talk that the case “may never be solved.” Over the years, many different stories have been made up about the rap star’s death.