Police investigates 60-year-old father by stabbing him to death in suspicion of illegal relationship with wife

new Delhi: In Delhi, a young man allegedly strangled him to death after a fight with his father. The police gave this information on Sunday. Police said that the incident took place in Uttam Nagar area of ​​West Delhi on Saturday afternoon on Diwali. Also Read – Uttar Pradesh: Court declared three policemen, including former Superintendent of Police, absconding in case of suicide

According to police, Dileep’s 24-year-old son Awadhesh strangled him to death with a dupatta after a fight between the two. Police said that Dilip lived in Om Vihar and sold vegetables. Also Read – Fire in wooden warehouse in Mundka, West Delhi, one person dead

It is being told that Awadhesh suspected his father of illicit relations with his wife. However, the police said that investigation is still going on in the case. A senior police officer said that Awadhesh fled from the house after killing his father but was soon caught. Also Read – SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2020 Released: SSC released Delhi Police Constable 2020 admit card, how to download

The officer said that Dileep’s younger son Ankit informed the police about the incident which was not at home at the time of the incident and later returned. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said, “We have registered a case of murder and arrested the accused.” Investigations are on to find out the motive behind the crime. “

(Input agency)