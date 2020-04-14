General News

Police investigating George Pell over fresh child sexual abuse allegation – report

April 14, 2020
Data Corp says acquitted cardinal faces new claims over alleged incident throughout the 1970s when he was as soon as a priest in Ballarat

Cardinal George Pell is being investigated via police over a model new allegation of child sexual abuse, consistent with Data Corp critiques.

Pell was as soon as launched from jail closing Tuesday after the highest court docket docket acquitted him on 5 historic child sexual abuse charges. Pell, 78, spent larger than 400 days in jail after being convicted via a jury in December 2018. The highest court docket docket acquitted Pell after discovering the jury should have held an affordable doubt as to his guilt.

