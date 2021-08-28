Police lathi fee on farmers in Karnal, protests began in whole Haryana, many roads closed

Haryana Police baton fee on farmers: Haryana Police has lathi-charged the farmers agitating in opposition to agricultural rules in Karnal. Many farmers of the police were crushed up via operating. Many movies of the incident are going viral, by which the police are noticed raining sticks at the farmers. Many farmers have been injured because of lathi fee. Many have their heads damaged. Farmers’ organizations have adverse the lathi fee.Additionally Learn – Climate, Rain Information: Rain continues in Delhi-NCR since evening, water logging in lots of puts, alert in those 6 states

#WATCH | Haryana: Police baton charged farmers who have been protesting at Bastara toll plaza space in Karnal %.twitter.com/NlYiUnDJMr – ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2021

Farmers have been protesting at Bastara toll plaza in Karnal, Haryana these days. In the meantime, the police lathi-charged the farmers. Many farmers have been surrounded and crushed up. Many farmers were given injured because of this. Additionally Learn – Sasur Bahu Relation: Needed to marry the person who raped, now sweetheart’s father is pronouncing – sleep with my pals, differently ..

The lathi fee on agitating farmers at Bastara toll in Karnal, Haryana is unlucky, the federal government is conspiring to divert consideration from the Mahapanchayat to be held in Muzaffarnagar on September 5, farmers around the nation will have to be absolutely ready. Practice the verdict of SKS.#FarmersProtest @sakshijoshii %.twitter.com/FeqUmlPkcS — Rakesh Tikait (@RakeshTikaitBKU) August 28, 2021

Farmer leaders have known as it a bloody lathi fee. Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Rakesh Tikait stated that the police had brutally lathi-charged. We oppose it. Lately we can shut the entire roads of Haryana. The impact of this announcement of Rakesh Tikait in protest in opposition to the lathi fee may be visual. Farmers have began last the street to Haryana. Farmers have closed Surajpur Roll Plaza positioned on Kalka Zirakpur Freeway. Panchkula management has given this knowledge.