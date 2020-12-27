Police major success in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam, four members of Jaish-e-Mohammed including a former policeman arrested

Srinagar: On Sunday, four members of the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed were arrested in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. One of them is also a former policeman. A police spokesman said that on the basis of secret information, security forces conducted a siege and search operation in Hayatpora area of ​​the district. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter between security forces and terrorists in Shopia, Kashmir, two terrorists killed

“During the search, a vehicle tried to run away but was stopped,” he said. The car riders tried to protest, but were overpowered by the security forces. ” Also Read – Security Forces Succeed in Jammu and Kashmir, 4 Al-Badr Terrorists Arrested

He said that one of the four arrested was identified as former SPO Altaf Hussain. The other three have been identified as Shabir Ahmed Bhat, Jamshid Magre and Zahid Dar. Also Read – Home Minister gave the people of Kashmir, said – Modi government is doing everything possible to restore democracy

Hussain left the police force earlier this year and escaped. He escaped with a man named Jahangir carrying two AK-47 rifles. Jahangir has already been arrested.

“Further investigation revealed that the group was associated with the banned terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed and was active with the intention of carrying out subversive activities in the area,” the spokesperson said. Other material has been recovered with.