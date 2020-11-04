Police officer attacked during arrest ..! FIR lodged against Arnab Goswami, his wife and son

Mumbai: On Wednesday, a case was registered by the Mumbai Police for assaulting a police officer on Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, his wife, son and others. In 2018, a team of Alibag police arrested Goswami this morning for allegedly abetting the interior designer for suicide. Also Read – Policemen beat Arnab Goswami, lawyer claims

Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code (assault to prevent public servant from discharging his duties), 504 (intentionally insulting to provoke breach of peace) against Goswami and others at NM Joshi Marg police station, an official said. And an FIR has been registered under the Act relating to 506 (threatening) and damage to public property. Also Read – Arnab Goswami Arrested: What is the suicide case in which Arnab Goswami has been arrested?

He said that a woman officer in the team that went to his house located in Lower Parel area to arrest Goswami has given a complaint. Goswami is seen pushing into a police van. He claimed that he was attacked by the police in his house. Also Read – Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami arrested by Mumbai Police