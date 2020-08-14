Police raped a minor in the laboratory of a hospital by pretending to be a job

Crime News In Hindi: The case of rape continues to come up on the pretext of job from many parts of the country. Something similar has happened this time too. A case of rape of a 17-year-old girl, allegedly by a lab technician, has come up in connection with a job in a Delhi hospital. police gave this information. The police said that the incident took place on August 9 and the accused has been arrested. Also Read – Mumbai: 15-year-old girl taken for a walk in the morning pulled into car, thrown on highway after gangrape

He told that the girl came in contact with the lab technician of the hospital through a friend of hers. After this, both of them got acquainted and both of them became friends. Police said that since the girl was looking for a job, she called her to the hospital on the same excuse. He then took her to his laboratory and allegedly raped her.

He told that after returning home the girl informed the family about the incident. On August 11, he reached the police station with his mother and complained. After this, he was medically examined and the accused was arrested. A senior police officer said, "A case of rape under the Poxo Act has been registered at the North Avenue police station in this regard. The inspection of the matter is going on.'