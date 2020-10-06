Police recruitment scam: Ex-DIG arrest of Assam, caught from Indo-Nepal border

Guwahati Former Assam DIG Prasanta Kumar Dutta, one of the prime accused in the Assam Police recruitment scam, was detained by the police on the Indo-Nepal border on Tuesday. Police gave its information The police spokesperson said, “Dutta has been detained on the strength of Look Out Circular issued by CID Assam. He has just been handed over to the West Bengal Police. Later the Assam Police will bring him to Guwahati. ” Also Read – Assam recruitment scam: main accused BJP leader surrenders, BJP expelled from party

On September 20, Datta, along with former BJP leader Diban Deka, fled after the police recruitment scam surfaced. Assam Police had issued a decree to give a reward of Rs 1 lakh to those who shared information related to the former DIG. Also Read – Download SLPRB SI Admit Card: Admit card released for Sub-Inspector recruitment exam, here is the direct link to download

However, BJP leader Deka surrendered to the police at Patharchakruchi in Barpeta district on the night of 30 September, following which the state’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expelled him from the party. 33 people, including a woman associated with this scam, have been arrested. Also Read – Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2020: Assam Police issued admit card for constable exam, download directly from this link