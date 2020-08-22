Police searching for fugitive Baba Nityananda launched ‘Reserve Bank of Kailasa’

New Delhi: Baba Nityananda, an accused of rape, has started his own central bank ‘Reserve Bank of Kailasa’ on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020. Prior to this, he has also claimed to form a separate country named Kailasa and its cabinet. He had said to expand his country Kailash, now he has made his own Reserve Bank. Also Read – Interpol issues Blue Corner notice against Swayambhu Baba Nityananda

After launching the "RESERVE BANK OF KAILASA", Baba Nityananda said that on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, KAILASA has been launched and the Reserve Bank offers it at the feet of Ganapathi, Paramashiva and Guru. Nityananda wrote a post on Facebook in which he formally released the currency of Kelasa.

Nityananda has established a small country on the coast of Ecuador, which Nityananda said that he had bought it, but Ecuador rejected these claims. Earlier, Nityananda released a video in Malayalam language in which Nityananda said that all the functions of its central bank were 'legitimate' and the economic policies of the 'Reserve Bank of Kailasa' had been prepared and that 'soon by the grace of Ganapati All details of 'Reserve Bank of Kailasa' will be revealed.

Nityananda is accused of many rapes. He fled India in November 2019. Significantly, the Indian investigative agencies are still searching for the rape accused Baba Nityananda. But he is making new announcements from his unknown location.