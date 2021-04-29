Police Unable To Find Culprit Behind Theft Of Late Goo Hara’s Safe + Close Investigation

It was belatedly revealed that the police investigation on the burglary of the late Goo Hara’s personal safe had been closed.

On April 28, Seoul Gangnam Police Station revealed that they had decided to tentatively close the case until the statute of limitation expires because there were not enough leads to resolve the case.

Goo Hara’s safe was stolen from her house in January 2020, and the police began investigating the theft in March that year after Goo Hara’s brother Goo Ho In filed a report. The burglary was made known to the public that year in October after Goo Ho In and Dispatch revealed CCTV footage of an unidentified culprit climbing into Goo Hara’s house to steal the safe.

Based on the culprit’s behavior during the burglary, such as the fact that they tried to enter the old password to the house, Goo Hara’s brother Goo Ho In and her acquaintance “K” suspected that the culprit was someone who knew Goo Hara personally. However, the police were not able to identify any suspects and wrapped up the investigation on December 17 last year.

A police source stated, “We carried out investigations from various angles, taking statements from related individuals, examining the scene, checking CCTV footage, and more, but we could not identity a suspect and filed the case away as unresolved.”

Regarding the CCTV footage, the police commented, “We could not identify the culprit solely based on the footage submitted by the victim’s side. Because we received the report two months after the theft took place, the data in the surrounding CCTV cameras had already been deleted (expired).”

As for the possibility of a reinvestigation, the source responded, “It is only possible if there is additional evidence. There has not been any useful evidence so far.”

