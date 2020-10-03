Policeman arrested for not reporting gang rape victim in MP, woman committed suicide

Narsinghpur: A policeman has been arrested on Friday night for not registering a complaint of a Dalit “rape victim” in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh. On the orders of the Chief Minister, two senior police officers ASP and SDOP have been removed from the district. A top official gave this information on Saturday. Out of the three accused in this gang rape case, two accused youths are also from the Dalit community. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi leaves from Delhi for Hathras, heavy deployment of UP Police on DND

After taking cognizance of this grave lapse, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan gave orders to register a case against the local police officer on Friday. Along with this, two senior police officers have been removed from the district on the orders of the Chief Minister. Also Read – Woman accused in gang rape victim in MP, police did not register a case on the poor for 3 days

An official in Bhopal said that the Chief Minister had ordered the registration of a case against Assistant Sub Inspector Misrilal Kodpe of Gotitoria Police Outpost in Gadarwara Tehsil, about 50 km from Narsinghpur as Kodpe did not register the victim’s complaint after the incident. Also Read – MP by-election: Kinnar can give tough fight to BJP, Congress, in the election battle

Police said that four days ago, three people gang-raped a 32-year-old married Dalit woman. After this, the woman committed suicide by hanging herself in her house on Friday.

On the orders of the Chief Minister, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Tiwari and Subdivisional Police Officer (SDOP) of Gadarwara SR Yadav have been shifted out of Narsinghpur district.

Inspector General of Police of Jabalpur Zone Bhagwant Singh Chauhan said that a case has been registered against ASI Kodpe under Section 166 (C) of IPC and he was arrested on Friday night. ASP and SDOP have been shifted out of Narsinghpur district.

Police said that a video went viral on social media, in which the victim’s husband was seen accusing the police of not filing a rape complaint. In this video audio, the victim’s husband was also heard saying that instead of taking action on her complaint, she was detained on the complaint of the accused in the case and had to spend 50 thousand rupees in bribe for her own release.

Narsinghpur SP Ajay Singh said, “The three accused who gang-raped the victim on Monday have been identified as Arvind Chaudhary, Parasu Chaudhary and Anil Rai.” Out of this, Arvind and Parasu are from the victimized woman community itself. ” According to police, the accused raped the woman on Monday when she went to the field to cut grass with her two nieces for cattle.

However, the police claimed that the victim’s two nieces said that the accused had caught and teased her, but did not confirm that she had been raped. Both girls told the police that when they started shouting at the time of the incident, the accused fled from there.

SDOP Yadav, who was transferred from the district, had said on Friday that the woman and her husband had verbally complained to the police on the same day, but the complaint was not clear. Police said that when the victim went to fetch water in the village on Friday, another woman, Lilabai, taunted her. After this, the victim went to his house and hanged him.

Police said Motilal, father of Arvind, accused of gang-rape and another woman Leelabai, was arrested on Friday under Section 306 of the IPC for abetting the victim to suicide as they insulted the victim.