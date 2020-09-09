Policeman used to send pornographic photos to female soldier, SP suspended him on seeing mobile

Shahjahanpur: In Uttar Pradesh Shahjahanpur district used to send objectionable photos on the mobile of a woman soldier, the woman soldier refused to do so, but she did not believe it. After all, the woman soldier complained to the policeman about this act to the SP. After this, the accused soldier has been suspended. Also Read – Strict CM Yogi against corruption in UP, suspended two SPs in two days

The SP said that the woman soldier also showed pornographic photos on mobile. After this, the soldier Nisar Hussain has been suspended with immediate effect after being found prima facie guilty.

Superintendent of Police S. Anand said on Wednesday that the constable posted in the city Kotwali used to send obscene photos on the mobile phone of the woman constable posted in the Nissar Hussain police station RC mission. The woman soldier complained about the case even if she refused to accept it.

Anand told that the investigation of the female soldier case has been handed over to the Police Officer (city) Praveen Kumar. After investigation, departmental action will be taken against the accused soldier.