Policemen beat up man at Atal Tunnel, order for investigation after VIDEO goes viral

January 3, 2021
The shocking video of a man brutally beating policemen in the newly constructed Atal tunnel in Himachal Pradesh is going viral. Police admitted that the incident between the tourist and the policemen occurred in the tunnel on Saturday when a man was trying to overtake amid traffic jam. A passerby made a video of it from his mobile. Also Read – Heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, 300 tourists stranded near Atal tunnel, police rescued

In the clip, a constable can be seen beating a person with sticks. Many people were present at the scene, but no one intervened. In the video, another policeman kicks and slaps the man in the face, after which the person falls to the ground. One of the six security personnel involved in the incident is allegedly from the Border Roads Organization. After the video went viral, the Himachal Pradesh Police has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Twitter users who shared the video clip expressed surprise at the inhuman behavior of the tourist by policemen. Earlier, a case of hooliganism came to light when a group of youth from Delhi stopped their three vehicles in the middle of the Atal tunnel. Atal Tunnel is a new tourist attraction where it is a crime to park vehicles.

The 9.2-km-long horseshoe-shaped single-tube, two-lane tunnel has reduced the distance between Lahaul-Spiti’s headquarters Manali and Keylong by 46 km and the journey time by about three hours.

(Input: IANS)

