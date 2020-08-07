Police’s audio before vandalizing Vikas Dubey’s village is now viral, former SSP will increase trouble

Lucknow: Nearly a month after the infamous gangster Vikas Dubey of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur was killed in an encounter, an audio clip of a conversation between Shaheed Circle Officer Devendra Mishra and Kanpur SP (Rural) Brijesh Srivastava has gone viral on social media. He was part of the team that had attacked Vikas Dubey’s whereabouts in Bikaru. Also Read – Honor Killing in UP: Girl called lover to visit home, family set fire, both died

This audio clip can cause trouble for the then Station Officer (SO) of Chaubepur Police Station, Vinay Tiwari and former Kanpur SSP Anant Dev Tiwari. Since the July 2 scandal in Bikeru, questions have been raised about the nexus between police officers and Dubey’s gang. Also Read – Sex racket revealed, 7 men arrested with 8 girls from flat in Sahibabad, Ghaziabad

Vinay Tiwari has been arrested on charges of complicity with the slain gangster while Anant Dev Tiwari has been shifted to another district after the Bikeru murder case. Also Read – UP: The ruling leader was running a sex racket in closed hotels in Agra, bringing girls from Delhi-Kolkata

In a phone conversation, apparently on the night of July 2, just before the police raid Dubey’s whereabouts, eight policemen, including the slain circle officer, Devendra Mishra, were killed. In this, Devendra Mishra can be heard telling Srivastava that SO (Vinay Tiwari) is saying that the Dabish will start only after the arrival of CO (Mishra).

Mishra is heard making allegations against former SSP Tiwari (in an explicit reference to Anant Dev Tiwari). He is saying that after busting a gambling racket, he took Rs 5 lakh from the SO and left all inquiries against the SO.

At the start of the five-minute clip, the SP can be heard saying that a large police deployment will be required in the village and Mishra says that there should be no problem in deployment.

Mishra says, “SO is saying that he will go to Dabish only after I reach there.” Therefore, I am going. “

SP tells rural Mishra, “You should not worry. I will see these people soon. I will make a list of what they are doing. SSP would have asked for arrest. You will work with a little brain. Will take force of two-three police stations. There is a good chance to suppress him (Vikas Dubey). “

Devendra Mishra then says, “I will tell you about them. When these (Vinay Tiwari) touch his (Vikas Dubey) feet, what else can we expect. Once I told him that if you stop relations with Dubey then you will get 2-4 murdered, but he said that only one criminal can give information about other criminals. “

Meanwhile, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that a lot of things need to be taken care of in terms of audio including audio match and forensic analysis.

He said that a SIT investigation is already taking place and a judicial commission is investigating the case and if it is genuine then audio can be made part of the investigation.