Polish Documentary Distributor Adapts in the Face of Changing Industry

For practically twenty years, the Millennium Docs In opposition to Gravity Movie Pageant has helped to develop and help Poland’s documentary neighborhood via an occasion that takes place concurrently throughout seven cities every Could. However Artur Liebhart, founder of the nation’s largest documentary movie competition, insists that it is a year-round effort.

Liebhart, who can be the founder of distributor In opposition to Gravity, has been targeted from the outset on exploiting each channel for documentary movie distribution in Poland. In the 2000s, after a wave of preliminary success promoting documentary movies to Polish cinemas and broadcasters, “I gathered very quick the belief of the main world gross sales [agents],” he says. “After which it was like a snowball.”

Together with a worthwhile enterprise in theatrical and TV gross sales, Liebhart estimates that he has roughly 150 titles on varied Polish VOD platforms, together with an “extraordinarily profitable academic department” working with the movie schools of three Polish universities.

As soon as the curtain goes down on the bodily version of this 12 months’s Millennium Docs In opposition to Gravity Movie Pageant, which as a result of the coronavirus pandemic will happen from Sept. 4-13, the fest will migrate on-line. Greater than 100 movies from this 12 months’s choice will probably be obtainable on the competition’s web site for the following fortnight, after which the fest’s new VOD platform will go dwell for customers throughout Poland.

Roughly 200 titles will probably be obtainable, comprising each picks from this 12 months’s competition, together with the European premiere of Ron Howard’s “Rebuilding Paradise” (pictured), and different titles in In opposition to Gravity’s catalog. Whereas Liebhart admits he prefers the theatrical expertise and “[doesn’t] embrace the shift to on-line,” he says the launch of the competition’s VOD portal is “a starting of a brand new problem.”

That problem contains efforts to make the most of a quickly evolving distribution panorama, and studying how one can “prolong the life of a documentary movie past the common channels,” he says.

To that finish, In opposition to Gravity works with its companions to create particular screening collection—similar to “There Is No Planet B,” a collaboration with WWF, Youth Local weather Strike, and the youth tradition web site Noizz.pl—organized round particular themes. The month-to-month screenings, held in 12 cities, normally promote out, says Liebhart. “Some movies acquire greater field workplace by one-off screenings ordered by cinemas, cine-clubs and NGOs, than by a daily distribution [from] Friday-Thursday,” he provides. “That truth influences our acquisition technique.”

In terms of documentary distribution at a time of a lot business flux, adaptability is vital. “It has inside energies which may change the path of that river tomorrow,” says Liebhart.