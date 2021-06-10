Politic: Jitin Prasada acknowledged on MP Congress’s ‘rubbish’ tweet, I can no longer remark, the ones with small mentality…

Congress (Congress) Leaving BJP (BJP) Former Union Minister Jitin Prasada, who’s below assault from grievance and statements after going to (Jitin Prasada) Has acknowledged that I can no longer remark, everyone seems to be unfastened to criticize. Everyone seems to be unfastened to criticize. The ones whose mindset is small, they continue to be small. I can take everybody’s grievance as ‘prasad’. I imagine that my resolution is correct and within the pastime of the rustic. Jitin Prasad made this remark these days on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Congress (Madhya Pradesh Congress) When it comes to the tweet, which was once later deleted. Additionally Learn – Nationwide Award successful filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta gave up the ghost, PM Modi-Mamata Banerjee expressed grief like this

Madhya Pradesh Congress had tweeted, Congress is proud of Jitin Prasada’s departure – it is a standard procedure like throwing rubbish within the dustbin. Additionally Learn – Congress chief Harish Rawat said- ‘Jitin Prasad’s becoming a member of BJP is a slap on our face, I’m shocked’

On the identical time, Congress chief M. Veerappa Moily on Thursday acknowledged that Jitin Prasad’s ideological dedication to the birthday celebration was once unsure from the start. The highest management of the Congress must see the ideological dedication whilst taking the leaders ahead. Additionally Learn – Kamal Nath Well being Replace: Kamal Nath admitted to Medanta Clinic, situation solid

I gained’t make a remark, everyone seems to be unfastened to criticise. Those that have a small mindset, stay small. I’ll obtain everybody’s grievance as ‘prasad’. I imagine that my resolution is correct & in nation’s pastime: BJP chief Jitin Prasada, on MP Congress’ tweet that was once deleted later percent.twitter.com/FHMFTnPHLB – ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2021

Joined the BJP place of job in Delhi

Allow us to tell that Jitin Prasad had joined the birthday celebration on Wednesday on the BJP place of job in Delhi. Throughout this, he had acknowledged that I were with the Congress for 3 generations, this resolution was once no longer simple. After a lot deliberation and internal voice, this resolution was once taken. The demanding situations going through India in these days’s standpoint and the management of BJP and Narendra Modi ji are maximum succesful within the pastime of the rustic.

Battle happening in Punjab and Rajasthan gadgets of Congress

Jitin Prasada has joined the BJP at a time when there was a rift between the Punjab and Rajasthan gadgets of the Congress. Meeting elections are to be held in Uttar Pradesh in February-March 2022 and Congress is making an attempt to re-enter its previous vote financial institution – Brahmins, Muslims and Depressed Categories with the face of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Prasad’s departure could also be a setback for the Congress technique.

Prasad had deserted his resolution to enroll in the BJP at the persuasion of President Rahul Gandhi.

There was once hypothesis of Jitin Prasada becoming a member of the BJP simply prior to the closing Lok Sabha elections. It’s acknowledged that at the persuasion of the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Prasad had deserted his resolution to enroll in the BJP at the moment.

Jitin Prasad was once integrated within the staff of 23 leaders

Allow us to let you know that Jitin Prasad was once some of the 23 leaders who wrote a letter to birthday celebration president Sonia Gandhi closing yr difficult lively management and organizational elections within the Congress. In regards to the controversy associated with the letter, the Congress Committee of Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh had handed a solution difficult motion towards him, which additionally ended in a dispute. Alternatively, Prasad later acknowledged that he has complete religion within the present management of the Congress.

Gained the Lok Sabha election for the primary time in 2004, was a Union Minister for the second one time

Jitin Prasad gained the Lok Sabha elections for the primary time from Shahjahanpur in 2004 and was once made Minister of State for Metal within the United Revolutionary Alliance (UPA) govt led through Top Minister Manmohan Singh. After this, he gained the Dhaurahra seat in 2009. Then he took over the duty of Minister of State for Petroleum and Herbal Fuel, Street Delivery and Highways and Human Useful resource Construction within the UPA govt.

Jitin Prasad had served in lots of necessary positions within the Congress.

Jitin Prasad is the son of senior Congress chief Jitendra Prasad, who served in lots of necessary positions within the birthday celebration. He additionally contested the election of Congress President towards Sonia Gandhi. Jitin Prasad, who established his id as the massive Brahmin face of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, needed to face defeat within the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. After this, he attempted his hand within the closing meeting elections from Tilhar seat, however on this too he was once dissatisfied. He had additionally misplaced from Dhaurahara within the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He was once made Congress in-charge for West Bengal a couple of months again. There the alliance of Congress and Left events needed to face a crushing defeat within the state meeting elections. Congress didn’t achieve successful even a unmarried seat.