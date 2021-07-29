Political conferences in Delhi: Sharad Pawar meets Lalu Yadav, Mamata Banerjee meets Arvind Kejriwal

Lalu Yadav, Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi, NCP, RJD, TMC, Congress, West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, Politics, Delhi, NCP, NEWS: West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee amidst a powerful opposition towards the ruling BJP on the Middle and the politics of a powerful alliance within the upcoming elections. (Mamata Banerjee) The place Sonia Gandhi amidst political headlines in Delhi (Sonia Gandhi) And the next day Arvind Kejriwal (Arvind kejriwal) On the similar time, Sharad Pawar may be assembly some leaders in Delhi amid the probabilities of a brand new alliance. NCP leader Sharad Pawar had the day before today known as on Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Lalu Yadav) met with. Mamta is to satisfy Pawar after the Parliament consultation.Additionally Learn – Kerala Corona Newest Updates: Why Corona Circumstances Build up in Kerala? BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra advised the ‘actual’ explanation why

Mamta Banerjee had met Sonia Gandhi two days in the past and met Arvind Kejriwal the day before today.

NCP Leader Sharad Pawar has additionally shared a photograph of his assembly with RJD founder Lalu Yadav on his Twitter care for and he tweeted and wrote, Rashtriya Janata Dal President Shri. Met Lalu Prasad Yadav ji and inquired about his well being. Satisfied to satisfy outdated colleague Laluji after a very long time." On the similar time, TMC leader Mamta Banerjee goes to satisfy Congress Running President Sonia Gandhi these days.

Rashtriya Janata Dal President Shri. Met Lalu Prasad Yadav ji and inquired about his well being. Satisfied to satisfy outdated colleague Laluji after a very long time.@laluprasadrjd @RJDforIndia %.twitter.com/H2tV9KK3Gx – Sharad Pawar (PawarSpeaks) July 28, 2021

Nationalist Congress Celebration (NCP) President Sharad Pawar met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday. Pawar tweeted, “Met Rashtriya Janata Dal President Lalu Prasad Yadav ji and inquired about his well being. Satisfied to satisfy outdated colleague Laluji after a very long time.” Along side this, he additionally shared an image of the assembly during which Yadav’s daughter and Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti may be visual.

Allow us to inform you that Pawar and Yadav have been ministers in each the phrases of the United Revolutionary Alliance (UPA) govt.

West Bengal's counterpart Mamta Banerjee and Delhi Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal had a gathering in Delhi on Wednesday and mentioned many political problems with them. The assembly happened at 181 South Street, the place of dwelling of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee. Kejriwal tweeted, 'Met Mamta didi these days. That is our first assembly after his resounding victory within the West Bengal Meeting elections. I conveyed my very best needs to him and mentioned many political problems with him.

The Delhi Leader Minister used to be accompanied via Aam Aadmi Celebration MLA Raghav Chadha, whilst Banerjee met together with her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. Previous within the day, West Bengal Leader Minister and TMC leader met Congress President Sonia Gandhi at her place of dwelling right here. Former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used to be additionally provide all the way through the assembly at 10 Janpath, the place of dwelling of Sonia Gandhi. Banerjee is assembly more than a few opposition leaders in an try to deliver in combination non-BJP forces forward of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On the similar time, West Banerjee first met Congress leaders Kamal Nath, Anand Sharma and Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

When Mamata Banerjee used to be requested that one title does now not seem in her record and that of Nationalist Congress Celebration leader Sharad Pawar, she mentioned, “I’ve now not spoken to Sharad Pawar. I can meet him after the monsoon consultation.” She additionally mentioned that she desires to satisfy the President as smartly, however she has been advised that she must go through an RT-PCR check first. He mentioned it’s tricky now.