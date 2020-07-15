Political Crisis in Rajasthan Update: Sachin Pilot said for the first time on the question of joining BJP, said this

Political Crisis in Rajasthan Update: Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (Sachin Pilot) has clarified the situation regarding his joining the BJP. He has said that he is not going to join the BJP. Sachin Pilot had openly rebelled with the Chief Minister of the state, Ashok Gehlot. After this, the party has removed him from the post of Deputy Chief Minister and State President. Now everyone’s eyes are fixed on the next step of Sachin Pilot. Sachin Pilot has claimed to have more than 30 MLAs with him. He has said that the Ashok Gehlot government of the state has come in a minority. Also Read – There will be rebellion in the Chhattisgarh Congress after Rajasthan too! CM Baghel took this step in time

Sachin Pilot in a conversation with news agency ANI has clarified that he is not going to join the BJP.

By the way, speculations were being made that the rebellion within the Congress could happen in Rajasthan in the same way about three months ago. Jyotiraditya, a strong leader of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, joined the BJP by rebelling in Scindia. After this, the Kamal Nath government fell in the state.

After Sachin Pilot’s refusal to join the BJP, speculations are now being made that what will be his next step? Politicians are assuming that the path is not easy for Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan. It is also not easy to form a new regional party other than the Congress. Because no other third power has existed in the state except Congress and BJP.