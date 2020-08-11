Political Crisis of Congress: Congress received a big blow in Manipur, 6 MLAs resign

Imphal: In Manipur, six Congress MLAs have submitted their resignations to the Speaker. Party MLA O Henry Singh gave this information on Tuesday. All these MLAs are among the eight Congress MLAs who did not attend the one-day session of the assembly on Monday in violation of the party whip. In this session, BJP-led N Biren Singh government won the trust vote. Also Read – Rajasthan Political Crisis Ends: The politics of Rajasthan politics, Sachin Pilot said – Post does not matter

Apart from MLA Henry Singh from Wangkhai assembly constituency, those who resigned are Oinum Lukhoi (Wangoi seat), Mohammad Abdul Nasir (Lilong seat), Ponam Brojan (Wangjing Tentha seat), Nagmathang Hokip (Saitu seat) and Ginsuanhu (Singhat seat).

Citing lack of confidence in the leadership of O Ibobi Singh, these MLAs said that because of them, the Congress failed to form a government in the state even when it was the single largest party in the state.

Henry Singh said that Speaker Yumanam Khemchand Singh called him on Monday night after the assembly session and examined his resignation letter. He told that the Speaker has not yet accepted his resignation. Henry Singh said that he would resign from the membership of the party in the evening.

Even though the victory of the government was already certain in the trust vote, but the absence of eight Congress MLAs in the crucial session has shown the political stakes of the Chief Minister. In the 60-member assembly, the number of sitting MLAs, including the Speaker, is 53. The Speaker could use his vote if there was an equal vote.

Earlier, four members of the assembly were disqualified and three members of the BJP resigned some time ago. The ruling coalition had 29 MLAs including the Speaker while the Congress had 24 MLAs. Of these, eight Congress MLAs did not attend the session.