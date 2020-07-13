Political crisis of Rajasthan: Surjewala said – Congress leadership talked to Sachin Pilot many times, Gehlot government has absolute majority

New Delhi: Jaipur: Congress chief speaker Randeep Surjewala said on Monday that the Ashok Gehlot government has an absolute majority in Rajasthan and will complete its five-year term. Congress Legislature Party in Jaipur

Speaking to reporters before the crucial meeting, Surjewala said, “The Gehlot government is stable, it has an absolute majority and will complete its term of five years.” Also Read – Rajasthan BJP chief said- We are 75, but many MLAs want to join us

He said, “I appeal to all the Congress MLAs that people have voted for the Congress to lead a stable government in the state, so all the MLAs should attend the Congress Legislature Party meeting today and our government in the state Must be made strong. ” Also Read – Rajasthan’s political crisis: Congress Legislature Party meeting over, all MLAs sent by bus to hotel

He said that the Congress leadership has held talks and discussions with Sachin Pilot several times in the last 48 hours. Individual competition can be reasonable but Rajasthan is bigger than individual competition. Surjewala said, “If anyone is on any post or profile and has any problem, they have to come forward and tell about that issue on the party forum. We will work to resolve it together and keep our government intact in the state. ” Also Read – “Resort Politics” has started in the politics of Rajasthan, hotel sent to save MLAs from their own leader

He said that ideological differences sometimes arise which are self-evident in the praja tantra system. But it is unfair to weaken the government of your own party or give the BJP a chance to buy and sell due to ideological differences. He further said that if there are any differences, then the doors of the Congress party were always open to all MLAs, including Sachin Pilot, and will remain.

Targeting the BJP, Surjewala said, “There are 3 advance departments of BJP, Income Tax Department, ED, CBI, whenever the Modi government, BJP has to kill democracy, these departments of BJP stand first and foremost. Late last night and this morning, these departments have again come down to show cowardice on the Veerbhumi of Rajasthan. “

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, who arrived in Jaipur, said at the airport that nothing will happen to the Gehlot government. Venugopal said, ‘Nothing will happen. The government will continue to work. ‘