Political drama again in Rajasthan, Speaker CP Joshi withdraws petition filed in Supreme Court

new Delhi: Political arrogance has once again intensified in Rajasthan. This time the Speaker of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly CP Joshi has withdrawn the petition filed against the decision of the High Court. The Supreme Court has accepted the appeal to withdraw the petition. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal gave this information. He admitted that the petition filed by CP Joshi has been withdrawn. Significantly, this whole matter started with the rejection of the nomination of Sachin Pilot and his MLAs.

However, Kapil Sibal said that the decision of the High Court can be challenged further. Let us know that the Congress is now engaged in solving this matter politically. On the other hand, the Governor of Rajasthan once again returned the file related to the assembly session to the state government. CM Ashok Gehlot cabinet sent a file related to the recommendation of calling the assembly session from July 31 to the governor. This decision of the Governor has brought a new twist in the politics of the state.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi withdraws his plea in Supreme Court, against the High Court order asking him to defer his decision on disqualification notices issued to former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs. pic.twitter.com/rPbFBzIR4K

– ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

At the same time, amid this political crisis in the state, Bahujan Samaj Party has issued a whip to its MLAs to vote against the Ashok Gehlot government in the House. However, all the six BSP MLAs had merged the party with the Congress at the state level. Now the central leadership of BSP says that BSP is a national party, in such a situation it cannot be merged at the state level.