Political earthquake is coming in Maharashtra! After all, what earthquake is Sanjay Raut talking about

The rhetoric between Shiv Sena and BJP is not new anymore. Now Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday that the Shiv Sena building in Mumbai will emerge as the center of future ‘political earthquakes’. He said that the people of Maharashtra want Shiv Sena President and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to be a part of national politics along with the state. “We have been hearing for the last few days that his party (BJP) is united and none of his leaders will revolt,” Raut told reporters. Wait a few days, you will know who is leaving the party. Workers (in Shiv Sena) will come. But keep one thing in mind that Shiv Sena Bhavan is going to be the center of future political earthquakes. ” Also Read – Mumbai Local Train News: Fake railway pass gang busted, accused caught

Raut’s statement came after some BJP workers joined the Shiv Sena in Dadar, central Mumbai. Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had reportedly hinted on Monday that workers of other parties would join the BJP in the coming days. Raut said that Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress constituents of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are united and working together. Chief spokesperson of Shiv Sena said, “The people of the state feel that the MVA government will work for the next 20 to 25 years, not the next four-five years.” He (people) believes that Thackeray should get into the politics of the country as well as the state… and it will happen. ” Also Read – Maharashtra Night Curfew: Alert to the Corona’s new strain, night curfew in Maharashtra from tomorrow to January 5, it will be timed

Taking a dig at the BJP, Raut said that the opposition party should get “Bharat Ratna” for criticizing the state government’s decision to impose nightly curfew. Raut said that keeping in mind the safety of the people, it was decided to impose night curfew. He also asked the BJP to be aware of the developments in the world. Raut said, “Perhaps the BJP does not know what is going on in the world because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not gone abroad for the last several months.” They should gather information. ” Also Read – It is necessary to wear masks for the next six months in this state, there is also an update on Lockdown and Night Curfew …