Political equations deteriorating before elections in Bihar, increasing distance of lamp from JDU

Patna: Political parties and their leaders are now looking for a new partner in Bihar for the likely assembly elections to be held this year, while the new equation in the state is getting boosted. While the rivalry between JDU and LJP, a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is seen increasing day by day, the proximity of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), which is in the grand alliance of opposition party, is also increasing from JDU. By the way, the BJP has not opened its cards yet.

Although no party in Bihar, except the BJP and JDU, seems to be in favor of holding elections in this corona period, but in view of the preparations for the Election Commission to conduct elections, all parties have started preparations for the elections. This is the reason that political parties and leaders are looking for a new destination to secure their future. LJP chief Chirag Paswan has consistently brought the shortcomings in the Bihar government from public forums and brought his distance from JDU among the voters. Hearing the call of elections, Chirag suddenly reached Patna on the occasion of Independence Day and made a strategy ahead by sitting with his leaders and workers. It is being said that soon a meeting of the LJP parliamentary party is to be held, in which some official announcement can be made about the future.

By the way, Chirag BJP President J.J. She has also spoken to P. Nadda. A LJP leader also says, "Their alliance is with the BJP. JDU has joined the alliance later. " Sources reveal that LJP is being ignored by JDU, due to which LJP is angry. It is being said that despite being in the NDA, the LJP is being ignored by the JDU in the seat-sharing in the assembly elections. Sources say that LJP wants to get respectable seats on the basis of 2015 Assembly Elections or 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Chirag meanwhile has also met Pappu Yadav, the head of the Jan Adhikar Party. While Pappu Yadav is campaigning to make a Dalit the Chief Minister of Bihar. By the way, sources also say that JDU Union Minister Ram Vilas Pasavan’s party does not want to annoy LJP. Paswan has been identified as a Dalit leader in the politics of Bihar. After displeasure with JDU, minister Shyam Rajak is also expected to go to RJD.

The JDU, however, seems anxious to bring former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi into its court to correct this equation. Manjhi is also seen praising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. By the way, the BJP is still in a state of weight and watch. The BJP does not want to upset any constituent party. Although the BJP leaders are not saying anything openly, but they are definitely saying that the NDA is united and all the parties are preparing for the election.