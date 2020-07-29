Political fire in Rajasthan, Governor returns for the third time the proposal of Legislative session

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday returned a proposal of the state government for the third time, calling for a special assembly session. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called the Governor’s move a ‘love letter’, and with this he has shown softness towards rebel MLAs of Congress. Officials said that the Governor has raised objections to the growing cases of Kovid-19 in Rajasthan and sought to know again how social distancing would be maintained in the Vidhan Sabha during the special session. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot arrived to meet the Governor immediately after receiving information about returning the proposal by Mishra. Also Read – Leaders and ministers in Madhya Pradesh BJP are dissatisfied with the party, have held a meeting in the past

Gehlot while addressing an event organized at the state Congress office here said that a 'love letter' has come from the Governor of Rajasthan. Before the meeting, he said in the party office, "I am going to meet him and ask what he wants." The Chief Minister has called the Governor's refusal a love letter for the second time. Earlier, he used the term while addressing Congress legislators at the Fairmont Hotel.

Gehlot has claimed that a conspiracy has been hatched to topple his government. But he insisted that the party stands firmly against a political conspiracy. While being soft on the dissidents, he said that those who have betrayed the Congress in the past can return to the party camp and apologize to the party president Sonia Gandhi. He said, "For the first time in 70 years, a governor has raised such questions. Can you understand where the country is going? "

The Chief Minister was speaking at the PCC program, where the new PCC President Govind Singh Dotasara took charge. After the first two proposals sent by the Rajasthan government were rejected by the Governor, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had sent a third proposal to Raj Bhavan on Tuesday to call the assembly session.