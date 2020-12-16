Political mercury increases in West Bengal: TMC’s rebel Shuvendu officer will be with Amit Shah, big preparations are being made

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Assembly elections are due in West Bengal next year. Political stir is fast about this. The tone of rebellion in Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is intensifying. At the same time, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will once again visit Bengal at the end of this week. Please tell that this will be his second election tour within 40 days. Earlier, he had cleared the BJP’s election campaign with the goal of winning 200 out of 294 seats in the Bengal Assembly in Kolkata. Also Read – WB Assembly Electons: CM Mamata Banerjee accuses Asaduddin Owaisi – AIMIM distributes money from BJP

It is being told about Amit Shah's visit that during this visit of Shah, Trinamool Congress (TMC) rebel leader Suvendu Adhikari (Suvendu Adhikari) will join BJP. Preparations for the program related to his joining BJP are going on loudly.

According to the information received, on December 19, Amit Shah's first stop will be Medinipur in West Midnapore, which is about 150 km from Kolkata. It is here that in the presence of Amit Shah, Suvendu officials will join the BJP. Earlier, an indoor stadium was selected as a place for meetings with Shah's party workers and farmers. But now it will be in an open ground, where Suvendu will join BJP.

Suvendu Adhikari is TMC MLA from Nandigram. He was the transport minister in Mamta Banerjee’s government. On November 27, he resigned from the party. Ever since then, speculations were being made that he might join the BJP.

Suvendu said on Tuesday, “We have to go back to Bengal, which is stated in the constitution – for the people, for the people. Why would it be for the party, by the party and here for the party? I do not believe in personal attacks.

He said that many people are abusing me. People sitting on some big posts are also attacking me, but in a few days you will know when you vote. He said what it feels like to be Laxman Seth, Anil Bose, Bolenoy Konar. The three CPI (M) leaders he mentioned had won by a record margin in the past and all three had lost by a record margin.