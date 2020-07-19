Political parties will suggest the date of Bihar assembly elections, know what is the opinion of the Election Commission

new Delhi: Amid the growing transition of Corona in Bihar, a three-member team of the Union Health Ministry is on a state visit on Sunday, while the Central Election Commission has sought suggestions from all political parties in Bihar regarding elections in the state. In such a situation, the opinion of political parties about elections in Bihar has become very important amidst the increasing cases of Corona. There is no consensus among political parties about holding elections. All the major political parties of Bihar including RJD, Congress are in favor of postponing elections in view of Corona epidemic. It is obvious that these parties will also send suggestions to the Election Commission according to their own opinion. Earlier on Friday, nine opposition parties, including RJD and Congress, have submitted a memorandum to the Central Election Commission to hold elections in Bihar. Opposition parties have demanded that the Commission should take a decision only with the opinion of experts, so that the people can exercise their democratic rights fearlessly and the right mandate can be prepared. Also Read – Why is the date of Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan special, know what is the connection of BJP from August 5

But despite all this, BJP and JDU are not in favor of postponing the election. The BJP has made it clear that whatever decision the commission takes, it will respect it. In this regard, senior BJP leader and MLA Nitin Naveen said, "We will honor whatever decision the commission takes in view of the situation in Bihar." BJP's election preparation is going on The round of meetings is going on regarding elections. JDU's virtual campaign is also going on. The JDU has once again made it clear that it is in favor of conducting elections in Bihar. JCU Principal General Secretary KC Tyagi made it clear to IANS, "His party is in favor of holding elections in Bihar. Seeing the rising infection of Corona, he said that it is a regular visit to the team of the Union Health Ministry to visit Bihar. In states where corona cases are high, the central team goes. In such a situation, there is no change in the stand of his party.

It is clear that two major parties of Bihar are in favor of elections, while RJD, Congress, RLSP, HAM and NDA partner LJP are also in favor of postponement due to Corona. In such a situation, the suggestion sent by political parties becomes very important. The Commission will take a decision based on the suggestions and ideas of these parties. Significantly, the Election Commission has sought opinion in this regard from all the 7 recognized national and 43 regional political parties. By 31 July, the Election Commission of India has to take a decision on holding elections in Bihar only on the suggestion of all these parties.