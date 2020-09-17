Political Recation: Rahul and Kejriwal gave the Prime Minister some happy birthday… Know which leader said what?

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday and he felt a wave of congratulations on the occasion. Rising above party politics, including President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Union Ministers, the leaders of the opposition also wished him well and wished him good health. Also Read – Biharis wait for 86 years to end tomorrow, PM Modi will give gift of Mahasetu tomorrow

While congratulating President Ramnath Kovind on his birthday, Prime Minister Modi has presented a model of showing commitment to India’s life-values ​​and democratic traditions. Also Read – Happy B’day PM Narendra Modi: Here are some unseen pics of PM Modi, see in the photo from student to becoming PM

Kovind tweeted, “Heartiest birthday greetings and best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. You have presented the ideal of loyalty in India’s life-values ​​and democratic tradition. My best wishes and prayers are that God always keep you healthy and happy and the nation continues to receive your invaluable services. ” Also Read – Birthday special: PM’s special style shown in these pictures, how the Prime Minister stays positive every time

Prime minister @narendramodi Happy birthday and best wishes to ji. You have presented an ideal of loyalty in India’s life-values ​​and democratic tradition. My best wishes and prayers are that God always keep you healthy and happy and the nation continues to receive your invaluable services. – President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2020

Vice President Naidu wrote a letter to the Prime Minister and wished him good luck. Sharing the letter, he tweeted, “Dear Narendra Bhai, a very happy birthday!”

He wrote in the letter, “On this occasion, I congratulate you for your untiring efforts to take the country to new heights. It is indeed a matter of joy that under your dynamic leadership, the government is addressing various challenges effectively. Your campaign of self-reliant India will definitely communicate to the country and will pave the way for becoming a self-reliant India in the coming years. I pray to God that you remain healthy and happy and likewise continue in service for many years. “

Many senior leaders of BJP and Opposition including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President JP Nadda tweeted and congratulated the Prime Minister on his birthday.

Shah tweeted in a series of tweets calling Modi a “great leader” who spends moments of his life for a strong, secure, self-reliant India and said that it was a privilege to have the opportunity to serve the country under his leadership is.

He said, “I wish Modi ji the best health and longevity with crores of people of the country.” To give home, electricity, bank account and toilets to the poor of the country who have been deprived of their rights for decades, or to provide gas to the poor mothers by Ujjwala scheme to give them a respectable life, it is only and only with the unwavering resolve and strong will of Prime Minister Modi It is possible only.

Such great leaders who have spent every moment of their lives for a strong, secure, self-reliant India @narendramodi It is a privilege to have the opportunity to serve Mother Bharti under the leadership of Ji. I, along with crores of people of the country, wish Modi ji good health and longevity. – Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2020

Wishing Modi a very happy birthday, he said that his life has been devoted to service to the nation and poor welfare and he is the most popular leader of the country.

He said, “In the form of Modi ji, the country has got a leadership that has connected the deprived sections of public welfare policies to the mainstream of development and laid the foundation of a strong India.”

Wishing Prime Minister Modi good health and longevity, Rajnath Singh said that India has benefited immensely from his efficient leadership, determination and decisive decisions. He said, “They are working hard to empower the poor and the backward.” I wish him good health and long life. “

BJP President Nadda said that “Jananayak” Prime Minister Modi’s life dedicated to building the nation, from the creation of nation, to inspiring the nation by moving the country on the path of progress, is an inspiration for everyone.

It is noteworthy that BJP celebrates Prime Minister’s birthday every year as Seva Week. Party leaders and workers organize blood donation camps in various parts of the country for a week, distribution of fruits among the poor and other programs related to service prices.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Happy Birthday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday. – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2020

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi his 70th birthday and wished him good health and longevity.

Baijal tweeted, “Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 70th birthday. I wish God good health, longevity and an energetic life. “

Kejriwal tweeted, “Narendra Modi Sir, happy birthday to you. I wish you a long and healthy life. “

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted, “Happy birthday to the Prime Minister who has taken the country to new heights with determination and strong will power.” Under your guidance, the country is constantly on the path of progress. May God give you a healthy, long life and a happy life. “