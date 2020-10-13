Political ruckus in Bihar’s politics, news of Congress turned out to be false, know the whole matter

Bihar Assembly Election: Notification for the second phase of Bihar assembly elections has been issued, but the announcement of the names of Congress (Congress) candidates in the Grand Alliance has not been completed yet. Meanwhile, a news has created a new political ruckus in the politics of Bihar, according to which the Congress has removed three senior leaders from the selection committee after irregularities in the selection of candidates for the assembly elections. Also Read – Bihar Election: JD (U) expelled 15 leaders, former MLAs, MLAs, former MLAs included in the list

According to this news, the names of Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha, Sadanand Singh and leader of election campaign Akhilesh Prasad Singh are included. However, the Congress party has denied these reports. The party says that these are absolutely baseless news. Also Read – Tej Pratap arrives in Hasanpur with stunning, said- See, I have brought the future CM of Bihar along

The Congress party’s Bihar election in-charge and national general secretary Avinash Pandey denied the news and tweeted that, “The Congress party is completely denying such reports.” It is very unfortunate that a reliable and responsible organization has disseminated this misleading information without verifying it with AICC officials. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tej Pratap did nomination, Tejashwi did not get permission, know

He further said that the leaders mentioned in the tweet by the radio channel are respectable and active members of the Congress, who are seriously involved in the screening of Bihar elections.

At the same time, on this matter, Bihar Congress in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil said in a phone conversation with News18 that the news is completely false. State President Madan Mohan Jha and Legislative Party leader Sadanand Singh are currently members of the selection committee. On the displeasure of ticket holders in Bihar elections, Shakti Singh Gohil said that the screening committee is headed by Avinash Pandey and he is trying his best to give tickets to the workers.