Political stir once again in Rajasthan, BJP leaders summoned to Delhi

new Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda has invited Rajasthan BJP leaders to Delhi. After the news came, political discussion in Rajasthan has intensified. During this time, State President Satish Poonia, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria and Rajendra Rathore have also reached Delhi to meet JP Nadda. Also Read – SC issued notice to speakers and MLAs in the case of merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress in Rajasthan

Let me tell you that the most discussed thing in this is that Vasundhara Raje, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, has not been summoned to Delhi. Let me tell you that political stir has started in Rajasthan since these leaders were called to Delhi. Because the last time these leaders were called to Delhi during that time, Sachin Pilot was seen in a mood of rebellion from the Congress party in Rajasthan and a political crisis had arisen. Also Read – Congress released list of 7 Vice-Presidents, 8 General Secretaries and 24 Secretaries in Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee

But once again when these leaders have been called to Delhi, the question is arising as to why they have been called during this time when there is no special program for Rajasthan in the coming days. There is a possibility that JP Nadda, after meeting with the Rajasthan BJP, can make changes in the state’s politics after the BJP fell to the Rajasthan government. Also Read – UP Election 2021: MLC elections will be held on 12 seats this month, BJP will win 11 seats, know the reason