Politicians Demand John Wayne Airport Changes Name Over Racist History – Variety

The Democratic Occasion of Orange County handed an emergency decision this week calling on the Orange County Board of Supervisors to alter the title of John Wayne Airport.

Submitted by Ada Briceño, chair of the Democratic Occasion of Orange County, together with Chapman College professors Fred Smoller and Dr. Michael A. Moodian, the decision “condemns John Wayne’s racist and bigoted statements,” calling them “white supremacist, anti-LGBT and anti-Indigenous.”

The feedback in query come from a 1971 interview with Playboy Journal through which Wayne acknowledged that he believed in white supremacy and didn’t “really feel responsible about the truth that 5 or 10 generations in the past, these individuals had been slaves,” as reported by the Los Angeles Occasions.

“I consider in white supremacy till the blacks are educated to a degree of accountability,” Wayne had mentioned. “I don’t consider in giving authority and positions of management and judgment to irresponsible individuals.”

Wayne additionally used a homophobic slur in reference to the film “Midnight Cowboy” and made derogatory statements about Native People.

“I don’t really feel we did fallacious in taking this nice nation away from them. … [O]ur so-called stealing of this nation from them was only a matter of survival,” Wayne mentioned. “There have been nice numbers of people that wanted new land, and the Indians had been selfishly making an attempt to maintain it for themselves.”

Though there have been earlier makes an attempt to take away Wayne’s likeness from the airport, the decision contends that the present “nationwide motion to take away white supremacist symbols and names” might be a catalyst for doing so.

“It’s well known that racist symbols produce lasting bodily and psychological stress and trauma, notably to Black communities, individuals of colour and different oppressed teams, and the elimination of racist symbols offers a essential course of for communities to recollect historic acts of violence and acknowledge victims of oppression,” the decision states.

The decision additionally cites Orange County’s more and more various demographic as a motive for making the change, saying that 79% of respondents to the Orange County Annual Survey “see the county’s growing ethnic range as a supply of nice energy.”

As to what the airport must be renamed, the politicians recommended a easy answer: Orange County Airport.