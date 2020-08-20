Politics heated up in Azamgarh’s murder of village head, Congress leader sitting on dharna

Azamgarh: Politics has become heated over the killing of Pradhan in Bansgaon of Tarwan police station area of ​​Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. On the instructions of Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress delegation went to meet her family in connection with the murder of the village headman in the past, but the administration refused to meet. After this, PL Punia along with state president Ajay Lallu have sat on a dharna there. After the first leftists and supporters, now the Congressmen have also become vocal about the episode. A Congress delegation arrived in the district on Wednesday night to meet the victims. In this, State President Ajay Kumar Lallu, Rajya Sabha MP PL Punia reached Circuit House on Wednesday. Maharashtra government minister Nitin Raut and other leaders were scheduled to arrive on Thursday. All wanted to go to Basgaon, but the administration did not let go. Angry Congressmen sat on a dharna at Circuit House and started shouting slogans against the administration. Also Read – Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi

Village head Satyamev Jayate of Bamboo village was shot and killed in the past. After that, a boy was crushed to death in a ruckus. After two deaths there was a ruckus, many vehicles were burnt, brick and stone were gone. In the same case, Congress state president Ajay Kumar Lallu, Rajya Sabha member PL Poonia, National Vice-President Bujlal Khabari (Scheduled Cell) Pradeep Narwal Coordinator Uttar Pradesh, Alok Prasad Pradesh President (Scheduled Cell), RK Chaudhary Former Minister and Energy Minister of Maharashtra Nitin Raut wanted to console the victims by going to the village and home as a delegation. He was angry with the administration about this. Also Read – Kamal Nath to be Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Congress sent letter to Principal Secretary

Ahead of the alert, ADM administration Narendra Singh issued an order late Wednesday night and banned the visit there. The administration cited the deterioration of the peace system behind it. On the basis of the report of the magistrate, police and notification unit, the administration had made its point. The administration also deployed a heavy force at the gate of the circuit house in the morning, which made it difficult for anyone to get in and out. Even Congress District President Pravin Kumar Singh could not get an entry. However, the talks of the ADM administration and ASP are going on with the Congress leaders, only after which the situation will be clear about the delegation going there. State President Ajay Lallu was trying to forcefully go. They have been stopped by the police. Later all the leaders started sitting there to protest. Also Read – Manipur: 5 leaders who quit Congress after resigning from legislature join BJP, CM said – will also win next election

Congress state president Ajay Kumar said, will the country run with sticks. Our fundamental rights are being violated. No government has made democracy. Why are we being prevented from going? We are not even allowed to go inside the circuit house. He said we will not give condolences. We are the elected people’s representative. Can’t join anyone’s grief. Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said, how can the government stop us from meeting anyone. We had to leave the circuit house at eight in the morning, but the administration forced us to protest by putting force on the gate of the circuit house. While I have already told the administrative officials that we are going to console the victim’s family, do not do politics.