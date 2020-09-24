Politics heats up agriculture bill, declaration of shutdown of India tomorrow, problems may occur in these states

new Delhi: Politics has been heated up in the entire country over three important bills brought by the Modi government to make agriculture and farming profitable. The opposition to the bill has started gaining momentum in the streets after Parliament. Various farmer organizations, including the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), have announced to block 25 September across the country. The Bharat Bandh called by the farmers’ organizations is being supported by various political parties involved in the opposition. Also Read – Sharad Pawar’s statement on Farm Bill 2020, said – Government’s intention is right, but why hurry

Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of BKU and farmer leader of Uttar Pradesh, said that there will be a blockade on September 25 in the entire country in protest against the agricultural bills, in which almost the entire country including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka The peasant organizations will unite above their ideologies. Farmers’ organizations have demanded the central government to make legal provisions to withdraw these bills and guarantee minimum support price (MSP) of crops, calling these bills as anti-farmer and corporate benefiting. He says that the government did not take the consent of the farmers on the bills. Also Read – Farm Bill 2020: Aam Aadmi Party to Support Performance Against Agriculture Bill in Punjab

On Wednesday, a meeting was held with the farmers in Moga, Punjab on behalf of Bhakiyu to prepare the outline for the upcoming bandh. Ajmer Singh Lakhowal, state president of Bhakiyu in Punjab and senior co-ordinator of the All India Coordination Committee of the organization, told IANS that on 25 September, there will be a jam in the entire country and in Punjab it is getting the support of all the parties. Leaders of the Congress, Trinamool Congress and other opposition parties, including the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), who have voiced their opposition to the bills related to agriculture, have termed the government’s move as anti-farmer. SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Council of Ministers in protest against the bill. Also Read – Nitish Kumar said on Rajya Sabha matter – Whatever happened, wrong, farmers will benefit from agricultural bill

However, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has described the three bills as farmer friendly. He says that this will give farmers another option with the existing system. On Sunday, farmers and traders in Haryana protested by blocking roads on the roads across the state. Bhakyu’s Haryana state president Guram Singh told IANS that preparations are now going on for a nationwide bandh on 25 September.

State President of Indian Farmers Organization in Uttar Pradesh, Rajendra Yadav said that his organization is also included in the Bharat Bandh of 25 September. Yadav said that this is the issue of farmers, so there should be farmer organizations associated with any party. Yadav said that when the government calls this law farmer-friendly, farmers’ opinion should be taken on it. He said that in order to benefit the corporate houses and the capitalists, in the Corona era, the government brought ordinances related to agriculture.

The Parliament also got the three important bills related to agriculture, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance and Agreements Bill 2020 on Agricultural Services and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill-2020. Has been done These three bills will replace the three ordinances announced on June 5 in the Corona period.

In the first bill, farmers were given the freedom to sell their produce anywhere in the country outside the mandi run by the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee, on which there will be no fee. But farmer organizations say that this will end the mandis, after which farmers will be forced to sell their produce at a fraction of the cost. At the same time, on the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance and Agricultural Services Agreement Bill 2020, farmers’ organizations say that this will make them bonded laborers of corporate.