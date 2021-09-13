Politics in Karnataka, opposition birthday party Congress leaders reached the meeting via bullock cart

Bangalore: Chief of Opposition in Karnataka Meeting Siddaramaiah and State Congress President DK Shivakumar to take part within the Monsoon consultation of the Legislature in a bullock cart on Monday in protest in opposition to inflation. have arrived. Chief of Opposition in Karnataka Meeting Siddaramaiah, State Congress President DK Shivakumar at the side of different birthday party leaders reached the Meeting on bullock carts to take part within the Monsoon consultation of the State Legislature to protest in opposition to inflation.Additionally Learn – When will the colleges from magnificence one to 5th open in Karnataka? CM Bommai gave a large replace

#WATCH | Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar will succeed in the Legislative Meeting in bullock carts to take part within the Monsoon consultation of the state legislature to protest in opposition to inflation %.twitter.com/b5zbKWXXYO – ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2021

Additionally Learn – Nigerian boyfriend known as the lady house and primary made a courting, then raped a pal too; Waking up within the morning, subsequent to…

This consultation will run for ten days from September 13 to 24 in Vidhana Soudha. Vidhansoudh has each the Legislature and the Secretariat. Additionally Learn – Stunning Case! Inside of mins, two doses of corona have been carried out to the younger guy; Know the way is your well being

As an indication in opposition to inflation and anti-people insurance policies of the state and central governments, Siddaramaiah left for Vidhana Soudha via bullock cart at 9 o’clock on Monday. His place of job gave this knowledge in a observation. However, the state unit of Congress additionally issued a observation announcing that the state president has additionally left his place of dwelling on bullock cart for Vidhansaudh.

#WATCH | Chief of Opposition in Karnataka Meeting Siddaramaiah, State Congress president DK Shivakumar at the side of different birthday party leaders arrive at Legislative Meeting on bullock carts to take part within the Monsoon consultation of the state legislature to protest in opposition to inflation %.twitter.com/0HRgOgkPET – ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2021

Congress has stated that it is going to carry the problems of inflation, deteriorating regulation and order scenario, tricky monetary scenario of the state. The birthday party’s legislature birthday party lately met beneath the management of its chief Siddaramaiah and mentioned the approach to be followed all over the consultation. That is the primary consultation of the Karnataka Legislature after Basavaraj Bommai took over because the Leader Minister. Bommai has changed BJP stalwart BS Yediyurappa.

After Basavaraj Bommai turned into the Leader Minister in Karnataka, the primary consultation of the Legislative Meeting has began from Monday. The opposition birthday party is making ready to enclose the federal government on quite a lot of problems together with inflation, regulation and order, coping with the Kovid-19 epidemic and implementation of the Nationwide Schooling Coverage. This would be the first consultation for Bommai and his cupboard as leader minister. Bommai took over after BS Yediyurappa resigned on the finish of July. The 10-day monsoon consultation will get started on September 13 and finish on September 24. The Congress stated that all over the consultation, it might carry different problems together with inflation, regulation and order, dismal financial situation of the state.

Regarding the new incident of gang rape in Mysuru, Chief of Opposition within the Meeting Siddaramaiah expressed worry over the deteriorating regulation and order scenario and stated incidents of homicide, robbery, extortion and rape have turn out to be not unusual. Upward thrust within the costs of very important commodities, techniques to handle the COVID-19 pandemic, the huge choice of deaths all over the second one wave of the pandemic, the alleged failure of the management to provide oxygen to hospitals and the failure to offer aid to the flood-affected humans, the state’s monetary The Congress will attempt to nook the federal government for enforcing the Nationwide Schooling Coverage with out right kind dialogue at the scenario.