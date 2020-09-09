Politics intensified for the post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, Harivansh Singh filed nomination, BJP released whip

new Delhi: With politics intensifying over the election to the post of Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to all its Rajya Sabha members to appear in the House on 14 September. The monsoon session of Parliament is about to begin from 14 September and the Deputy Chairman is to be elected to the Rajya Sabha on the very first day of the session. Also Read – Subramanian Swamy’s ultimatum to JP Nadda, Amit Malaviya dismissed by Thursday

Earlier on Wednesday, NDA candidate – Janata Dal (United) MP Harivansh Narayan Singh filed his nomination for the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. A whip issued by BJP’s chief whip Shiv Pratap Shukla in the Upper House stated, “To all members of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha to be positively present throughout the day on 14 September 2020 (Monday) and support the government’s stand Is requested to do. ” Also Read – Will LIC also be sold, shameful attempt of government to sell country’s assets: Rahul Gandhi

At the same time, the Congress has made an idea to put up a joint candidate for the post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman on behalf of the opposition. The name of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Tiruchi Siva has been almost finalized as a common candidate by the opposition. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Congress invites Chirag upset with Nitish in old house

Sources say that Congress has given DMK chief M.K. She has spoken to Stalin and has given his consent in the name of Shiva, a senior party leader and four-time Rajya Sabha MP. The election will be held on September 14 at 3 pm. Nominations will be accepted by noon on September 11.