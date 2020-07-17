General News

Pollstar Unveils Its 'Influence 50' List of Top Touring Executives

July 17, 2020
Pollstar has revealed the second annual “Influence 50,” its record of the 50 high executives having probably the most affect on right this moment’s reside enterprise. The honorees (see full record under) are spotlighted within the new situation of the journal, which additionally encompasses a cowl interview with Dayna Frank, head of the Nationwide Impartial Venues Assn. and president/CEO of Minneapolis’ legendary First Avenue & seventh St Entry, together with many others. Frank additionally can be featured in a Monday (July 20) livestream Q&A with Pollstar govt editor Andy Gensler (click on www.fb.com/pollstar for extra data).

In keeping with the announcement, the “Influence 50,” which is sponsored by Dwell Nation, acknowledges the reside leisure professionals presently having probably the most impression on the touring business, as decided by Pollstar’s editorial workforce. The record considers standards together with creativity, innovation, strategic administration, monetary success, management, artist growth/profession longevity, imaginative and prescient, fan engagement, consistency and dedication to excellence. The record was knowledgeable by, however not tethered to, Pollstar’s protection of the reside leisure business and its touring business knowledge.

“As all of us are keenly conscious, 2020 is a yr like no different for the reside leisure enterprise, with not solely a dearth of reside occasions, but in addition an setting of pressing social points and financial stress,” stated Ray Waddell, president of Media & Conferences for Pollstar father or mother Oak View Group. “As such, we relied on few of our conventional business metrics and as a substitute regarded for these reside executives having an impression in such areas because the creation of new income alternatives, streaming of reside performances, the strategic return of protected reside occasions, forward-looking process forces and coalitions, social and political activism, progressive artist/fan engagement ways, know-how, philanthropy, and general management as we navigate this extraordinarily difficult panorama. Such a listing is very debatable, however few might argue that the 50 people represented listed below are having an impression and can play key roles in serving to us deliver again the business we love.”

2020 “Influence 50” Honorees

Dayna Frank              First Avenue Productions, NIVA

 

The Influencers
Executives making strikes that change the best way others function and problem the established order.

Michael Rapino          Dwell Nation

Robin Shaw                Upstaging, Inc.

Kevin Shivers              WME

Michael Strickland     Bandit Lites

David Zedeck              UTA

 

The Visionaries
Executives who see issues earlier than others do and may transition imaginative and prescient into motion.

Dennis Arfa                 Artist Group Worldwide

Irving Azoff                 The Azoff Firm

Ali Harnell                   Ladies Nation

Heather Lowery         Femme It Ahead

Judi Marmel               Levity Dwell

David Stromberg       Cactus Jack

 

The Deciders
Executives making vital choices that impression markets, artists, reveals, tradition and the business.

Jovita Carranza          U.S. Small Enterprise Administration (SBA)

Amy Corbin                C3 Presents

Paul Tollett                 Goldenvoice

Jared Smith                 Ticketmaster

 

The Builders
Executives taking part in vital roles in constructing sustainable careers, corporations and finest practices.

Sara Bollwinkel          Paradigm

Coran Capshaw          Pink Mild Administration

Ethan Diamond          BandCamp

Robert Gibbs              ICM Companions

Rebeca Leon               Lionfish Leisure

Eric Yuan                     Zoom

 

 

The Disruptors
Executives behind the concepts that disrupt the business in optimistic, significant methods.

Mike Brown                TempleLive

Joe Hadley                  CAA

Brooke Michael Kain AEG Presents

Michael Olson            Twitch

Matt Zingler               Rolling Loud Pageant

 

The Caretakers
Executives making the best strikes to maintain careers, corporations, and the enterprise, rolling.

Ben Baruch                 11E1even Group, Dwell From Out There

Maria Brunner           Perception Administration, Musically Fed

Debbie Carroll            MusiCares

Jim Digby                    Occasion Security Alliance, Present Makers

Kathy Willard             Dwell Nation

Lilian Williams            O’Neil Hagaman

 

The Engagers
Executives who’re doing thrilling issues in fan engagement and connecting artists with audiences. Folks whose work makes for memorable occasions.

Fadia Kader                 Instagram

Sophie Lobl                C3 Presents

Invoice Reeves                   Roadies of Colour United Worldwide

Kelly Strickland          Dwell Nation

Richard Weitz             WME

 

The Negotiators
Executives whose experience, affect, monitor file and success command respect and make profound issues occur.

Berkeley Reinhold      Enterprise and Legislation Workplace of Berkeley Reinhold

Jay Marciano              AEG

Robert Norman          CAA

Nadia Prescher           Madison Home

Rob Prinz                    ICM

 

The Maestros
Executives who’ve an idea and imaginative and prescient and switch it into an excellent occasion.

James “Disco Donnie” Estopinal, Jr. Disco Donnie Presents

Kamilah Forbes          Apollo Theater

Shawn Gee                 Dwell Nation City, Maverick

Stacie George             Dwell Nation

Dermot McCormack  LiveXLive

Pasquale Rotella        Insomniac

Brad Serling                nugs.internet

