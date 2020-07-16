Polly Platt, Hollywood Groundbreaker, Battled Sexual Harassment – Variety

Polly Platt, manufacturing designer, screenwriter, producer, and key collaborator to auteurs similar to James L. Brooks and Peter Bogdanovich, doesn’t get the credit score she deserves as a inventive genius.

The brand new season of “You Should Keep in mind This,” Karina Longworth’s deeply researched podcasts on all issues Hollywood historical past, goals to rectify that injustice. Entitled “Polly Platt, The Invisible Lady,” the sequence recounts Platt’s integral function within the creation of such classics as “The Final Image Present,” “Paper Moon,” “Phrases of Endearment,” “Broadcast Information,” and “Say Something.” It additionally particulars her stormy private life — a battle with alcoholism, in addition to the emotional toll exacted by the breakup of her marriage to Bogdanovich, who left her on the set of “The Final Image Present” for Cybill Shepherd.

Platt was a barrier-breaker in each sense of the phrase, changing into one of many first ladies to be admitted into the manufacturing designers guild, and blazing a path in sexist Hollywood on the power of her concepts and plain expertise. However within the pre-#MeToo period she confronted frequent discrimination and harassment, a lot of it by the hands of distinguished filmmakers, similar to Bud Yorkin, who tried to sleep together with her throughout the making of “The Thief Who Got here to Dinner,” and Robert Altman, who propositioned her whereas doing pre-production work on “Nashville.”

A lot of Platt’s alleged harassers are lifeless and Platt herself died in 2011. Nevertheless, one of many males accused of mistreating her, Paul Verhoeven, remains to be alive and dealing. Within the newest episode of the present, Longworth used elements of Platt’s unpublished memoir as supply materials, and in a single part she remembers a dinner assembly with Verhoeven to debate the chance that she direct “Girls,” a Charles Bukowski novel that Platt had tailored for the “Fundamental Intuition” filmmaker. Verhoeven had rejected an earlier draft by Platt. He didn’t reply effectively to the suggestion that Platt make her directorial debut with “Girls” when the prospect was raised by Barbara Boyle, a producer who was additionally on the assembly.

“He turned fairly nasty on the suggestion,” Platt wrote, including, “After we had been standing within the lobby of the restaurant saying good night time to Paul when he put his arms up my sweater in entrance of everyone and whispered in my ear, ‘in the event you f–okay me, I’ll inform you tips on how to write it.’”

Boyle instructed Longworth that she had no reminiscence of the incident. By means of his supervisor, Verhoeven declined remark. In a 1993 story on Platt by Premiere journal, the director did share some recollections of engaged on the screenplay that haven’t aged effectively.

“We’d meet within the Bel Age Lodge and talk about our sexual lives,” Verhoeven instructed reporter Rachel Abramowitz. “It was factor it was at breakfast.”

In an electronic mail, Longworth mentioned that the whole lot she knew concerning the alleged incident was within the podcast, and went on to notice that Verhoeven’s alleged advances had been one in every of solely a number of situations of harassment involving highly effective males that Platt endured via her profession.

“All I can say is that although generally Polly misremembered particulars of occasions in her memoir, typically she had a status for being brutally sincere,” Longworth mentioned. “This occasion that she describes suits right into a sample of occasions courting again greater than 20 years earlier than this incident, during which many males within the movie business who she was working with appeared to not respect skilled boundaries. This comes up in practically each episode of the season. For me the story will not be this one director and this one incident; the story is that, for many years, this sort of factor occurred every single day and was not solely not remarked upon, however was not thought-about exceptional. And if we’re going to have a dialog about why there nonetheless isn’t gender parity within the movie business, we now have to know the local weather that prevailed for many years.”

Within the ensuing a long time, there’s been loads of debate within the film enterprise about methods to advertise extra feminine filmmaking expertise. And there’s been loads of progress. Nevertheless, as Longworth notes, there’s nonetheless loads of floor to make up. Final 12 months, ladies comprised 20 p.c of all administrators, writers, producers, government producers, cinematographers, and editors engaged on the 100 highest-grossing movies, in accordance with a research by San Diego State College. That’s a 4 p.c enhance and a historic excessive, however nonetheless a paltry determine contemplating that ladies make up half of the inhabitants.

As for Platt, because of Longworth’s in-depth sequence, her contributions to movie historical past are lastly being acknowledged and celebrated. This “invisible girl” is now being seen.