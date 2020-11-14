Pom Klementieff And Tom Cruise Trash Talk Chris Hemsworth for Charity

Tom Cruise and the “Mission: Not possible 7” forged make cameos on this week’s AGBO Superhero League trash speak video, starring Pom Klementieff.

In a brand new clip, unique to Selection, Klementieff — who portrayed Mantis within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, together with “Avengers: Endgame” — performs a French tune she wrote about Chris Hemsworth. The music video is about in Venice, the place the actor is at the moment capturing “Mission: Not possible 7” with Cruise, Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson, who make appearances.

Within the two-minute, black-and-white music video of “Au Revoir Chris Hemsworth,” Klementieff sings in numerous areas, together with a yacht, her lodge room, the seashore and the park. She mocks Hemsworth on his seems to be, persona and position within the “Avengers” franchise. The actor is joined by her “Mission: Not possible 7” co-stars within the last scene, as she sings “One factor I’m sure of, and I’m sorry to interrupt your coronary heart, however my group is healthier than yours,” referring to Hemsworth’s “Avengers” group.

The video is part of AGBO Superhero League’s weekly trash speak sequence, selling the charity fantasy soccer league that includes “Avengers” stars Robert Downey Jr., Paul Rudd, Ryan Reynolds, Tom Holland and Chris Evans, amongst others. Klementieff is enjoying for Time’s Up, that means a share of the $1 million prize pool shall be donated to the org primarily based off her standings. FanDuel is sponsoring the league.

Earlier trash speak music movies from the initiative embody Rudd’s Black Sabbath efficiency speaking about Downey, Joe Russo calling out Evans’ OnlyFans web page and Simu Liu’s diss monitor for Reynolds.