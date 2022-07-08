Poncho De Nigris assured that the Liga MX vetoed him from all the stadiums in the country

Aldo’s brother, Poncho De Nigris, claimed to have been banned from Mexican soccer stadiums by Liga MX (Photo: Twitter/@postamx)

On the first day of the Grita México Apertura 2022 tournament, the controversy was immediate. After defend his brother Aldo before a sanction imposed by the Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) for misuse of social networks, Poncho De Nigris assured that the Liga MX authorities vetoed him indefinitely from stadiums from the country.

Via your verified Twitter account, @_PonchoDeNigristhe actor and television host reported: “They just confirmed that I was suspended from all the stadiums in Mexico, the Liga MX. I feel sad but at the same time not. They asked me for fucking photos in the stadiums and I couldn’t watch the games.”

Although in his first publication he showed resignation before the alleged notification of the sports authorities, in a second tweet he condemned the decision for violating his freedom of expression. He even accused the body of corruption and threatened to go to the Steel Giant for the meeting of the Rayados de Monterrey against the Águilas del América.

Poncho threatened to attend the meeting between Rayados and America (Photo: Twitter/@_PonchoDeNigris)

“I cannot enter any stadium in Mexico, according to Liga MX Where was free expression? Ball of corrupted rats. I’m going to go to the Steel Giant on Saturday to boo the league anthem and if they don’t let me in I’m going to my house to see it in the heated pool”, he advanced on his social network.

Meanwhile, Liga MX sources consulted by Infobae Mexico denied having the ability to veto and issue such sanctions, which is why they disassociated themselves from the decision attributed to his body through the statements issued by the actor from Monterrey.

In the last minutes of regular time and at the end of the match of the first day of the tournament between the Rayados de Monterrey and the Santos Laguna club, Aldo De Nigris and Victor Manuel Vucetich made known their disagreement with the arbitration. And it is that the technical assistant issued a controversial tweet, which he later deleted, at the same time that the central judge and those in charge of the VAR chose not to mark an alleged foul in the Santos area.

Poncho De Nigris is a fan of the Rayados de Monterrey (Photo: Facebook/Exa Monterrey 97.3 FM)

In the play reviewed at minutes 90+10it is observed that the defender Félix Torres exerted a pull on Rodolfo Pizarro’s shirt when he received the ball with his back to the goal and finished off with scissors. Although the commentators stated that, under the criteria that decided a maximum penalty in favor of the Laguneros, the play should be sanctioned, the whistler chose not to mark her.

At that moment, the assistant’s Twitter account, @DeNigris9, posted a post where they appeared wads of bills. Although moments later it was eliminated, the Disciplinary Commission followed up on the case and decided issue a sanction against Aldoas well as from king midas. In the case of the youngest, they determined the economic punishment, as well as:

Capture: Twitter @DeNigris9

“1 (one) match suspensionto the Technical Assistant of the Rayados Club of Monterrey, Jesus Aldo of Black Tickssince during the match corresponding to Day 1 of the 2022 Opening Tournament, between the Santos Laguna and Rayados de Monterrey Clubs, he violated the Sanctions Regulations of the Mexican Football Federation, in particular article 71 subsection c), for the misuse of social networks, by not addressing them with respect and prudence”, reads in the FMF statement.

When he found out, his brother Alfonso came to his defense and lashed out at Liga MX and the FMF on his Twitter account. “What is this? For a tweet. What scourges we have in football. It has always been the same since the gentlemen’s agreement that they did not let play Toño in Mexico because he had left without paying a flat fee. Viva México”, reads the publication.

