Pony Verma (Prakash Raj Spouse) Wiki, Biography, Age, Dance, Films, TV Presentations, Pictures

Pony Verma is an Indian dance choreographer who works predominantly within the Bollywood trade. She started her profession with the movie ‘Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar’ within the yr 2001. Later, she has labored in lots of Hindi films like Baaz: A Chicken in Threat, Hungama, Garam Masala, Malamaal Weekly, Chup Chup Ke, Hulchul, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hastey Hastey, The Grimy Image, Zanjeer, Chandni Chowk to China, Khatta Meetha, Guzaarish, Tiger Zinda Hai and many others

She has additionally seemed in a dance truth display, Chak Dhoom Dhoom for Colours channel. Pony Verma married actor Prakash Raj on August 24, 2010. The couple was once blessed with a child boy named Vedhant, born within the yr 2016. Pony was once born as Rashmi Verma in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. In south India, she is popularly known as ‘Boney Grasp’.

Title Pony Verma Actual Title Rashmi Verma Nickname Pony Career Choreographer Date of Delivery But to be up to date Age But to be up to date Father Title But to be up to date Mom Title But to be up to date Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification But to be up to date Faculty But to be up to date School But to be up to date Spare time activities Dancing, Swimming, Touring Native land Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian Married Sure Husband Title Prakash Raj Marriage Date August 24, 2010 Kids Vedhant Present Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

2018 Tiger Zinda Hai Choreographer 2013 Zanjeer Choreographer 2013 Zila Ghaziabad Choreographer 2011 The Grimy Image Choreographer 2011 Badrinath Choreographer 2011 Naughty @ 40 Choreographer 2011 Ala Modalaindi Choreographer 2010 Guzaarish Choreographer 2010 Khatta Meetha Choreographer 2010 Prince Choreographer 2009 Aakasamantha Choreographer 2009 Chandni Chowk to China Choreographer 2008 Unpleasant Aur Pagli Choreographer 2008 Hastey Hastey Choreographer 2008 Idhi Sangathi Choreographer 2007 Bhool Bhulaiyaa Choreographer 2007 Aap Kaa Surroor Choreographer 2006 Chup Chup Ke Choreographer 2006 Malamaal Weekly Choreographer 2005 Kyon Ki Choreographer 2005 Garam Masala Choreographer 2005 Tremendous Choreographer 2004 Dil Bechara Pyaar Ka Maara Choreographer 2004 Hulchul Choreographer 2004 Prevent! Choreographer 2004 Muskaan Choreographer 2003 Hungama Choreographer 2002 Filhaal… Choreographer 2003 Baaz: A Chicken in Threat Choreographer 2001 Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar

