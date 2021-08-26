Pony Verma (Prakash Raj Spouse) Wiki, Biography, Age, Dance, Films, TV Presentations, Pictures

Pony Verma is an Indian dance choreographer who works predominantly within the Bollywood trade. She started her profession with the movie ‘Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar’ within the yr 2001. Later, she has labored in lots of Hindi films like Baaz: A Chicken in Threat, Hungama, Garam Masala, Malamaal Weekly, Chup Chup Ke, Hulchul, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hastey Hastey, The Grimy Image, Zanjeer, Chandni Chowk to China, Khatta Meetha, Guzaarish, Tiger Zinda Hai and many others
She has additionally seemed in a dance truth display, Chak Dhoom Dhoom for Colours channel. Pony Verma married actor Prakash Raj on August 24, 2010. The couple was once blessed with a child boy named Vedhant, born within the yr 2016. Pony was once born as Rashmi Verma in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. In south India, she is popularly known as ‘Boney Grasp’.
Pony Verma Biography
|Title
|Pony Verma
|Actual Title
|Rashmi Verma
|Nickname
|Pony
|Career
|Choreographer
|Date of Delivery
|But to be up to date
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Father Title
|But to be up to date
|Mom Title
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|School
|But to be up to date
|Spare time activities
|Dancing, Swimming, Touring
|Native land
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Married
|Sure
|Husband Title
|Prakash Raj
|Marriage Date
|August 24, 2010
|Kids
|Vedhant
|Present Town
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Fb: https://www.fb.com/itsponyprakashraj/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PonyPrakashraj
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ponyprakashraj/
Pony Verma Films listing
|2018
|Tiger Zinda Hai
|Choreographer
|2013
|Zanjeer
|Choreographer
|2013
|Zila Ghaziabad
|Choreographer
|2011
|The Grimy Image
|Choreographer
|2011
|Badrinath
|Choreographer
|2011
|Naughty @ 40
|Choreographer
|2011
|Ala Modalaindi
|Choreographer
|2010
|Guzaarish
|Choreographer
|2010
|Khatta Meetha
|Choreographer
|2010
|Prince
|Choreographer
|2009
|Aakasamantha
|Choreographer
|2009
|Chandni Chowk to China
|Choreographer
|2008
|Unpleasant Aur Pagli
|Choreographer
|2008
|Hastey Hastey
|Choreographer
|2008
|Idhi Sangathi
|Choreographer
|2007
|Bhool Bhulaiyaa
|Choreographer
|2007
|Aap Kaa Surroor
|Choreographer
|2006
|Chup Chup Ke
|Choreographer
|2006
|Malamaal Weekly
|Choreographer
|2005
|Kyon Ki
|Choreographer
|2005
|Garam Masala
|Choreographer
|2005
|Tremendous
|Choreographer
|2004
|Dil Bechara Pyaar Ka Maara
|Choreographer
|2004
|Hulchul
|Choreographer
|2004
|Prevent!
|Choreographer
|2004
|Muskaan
|Choreographer
|2003
|Hungama
|Choreographer
|2002
|Filhaal…
|Choreographer
|2003
|Baaz: A Chicken in Threat
|Choreographer
|2001
|Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar
Pony Verma Pictures
Take a look at the newest pictures of Pony Verma,
