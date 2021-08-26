Pony Verma (Prakash Raj Spouse) Wiki, Biography, Age, Dance, Films, TV Presentations, Pictures

Pony Verma is an Indian dance choreographer who works predominantly within the Bollywood trade. She started her profession with the movie ‘Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar’ within the yr 2001. Later, she has labored in lots of Hindi films like Baaz: A Chicken in Threat, Hungama, Garam Masala, Malamaal Weekly, Chup Chup Ke, Hulchul, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hastey Hastey, The Grimy Image, Zanjeer, Chandni Chowk to China, Khatta Meetha, Guzaarish, Tiger Zinda Hai and many others

She has additionally seemed in a dance truth display, Chak Dhoom Dhoom for Colours channel. Pony Verma married actor Prakash Raj on August 24, 2010. The couple was once blessed with a child boy named Vedhant, born within the yr 2016. Pony was once born as Rashmi Verma in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. In south India, she is popularly known as ‘Boney Grasp’.

Pony Verma Biography

 

Title Pony Verma
Actual Title Rashmi Verma
Nickname Pony
Career Choreographer
Date of Delivery But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Father Title But to be up to date
Mom Title But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
School But to be up to date
Spare time activities Dancing, Swimming, Touring
Native land Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Nationality Indian
Married Sure
Husband Title Prakash Raj
Marriage Date August 24, 2010
Kids Vedhant
Present Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

 

Fb: https://www.fb.com/itsponyprakashraj/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PonyPrakashraj

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ponyprakashraj/

Pony Verma Films listing
2018 Tiger Zinda Hai Choreographer
2013 Zanjeer Choreographer
2013 Zila Ghaziabad Choreographer
2011 The Grimy Image Choreographer
2011 Badrinath Choreographer
2011 Naughty @ 40 Choreographer
2011 Ala Modalaindi Choreographer
2010 Guzaarish Choreographer
2010 Khatta Meetha Choreographer
2010 Prince Choreographer
2009 Aakasamantha Choreographer
2009 Chandni Chowk to China Choreographer
2008 Unpleasant Aur Pagli Choreographer
2008 Hastey Hastey Choreographer
2008 Idhi Sangathi Choreographer
2007 Bhool Bhulaiyaa Choreographer
2007 Aap Kaa Surroor Choreographer
2006 Chup Chup Ke Choreographer
2006 Malamaal Weekly Choreographer
2005 Kyon Ki Choreographer
2005 Garam Masala Choreographer
2005 Tremendous Choreographer
2004 Dil Bechara Pyaar Ka Maara Choreographer
2004 Hulchul Choreographer
2004 Prevent! Choreographer
2004 Muskaan Choreographer
2003 Hungama Choreographer
2002 Filhaal… Choreographer
2003 Baaz: A Chicken in Threat Choreographer
2001 Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar

Pony Verma Pictures

Take a look at the newest pictures of Pony Verma,

Stay Tuned with thenewstrace.com for more Entertainment news.

