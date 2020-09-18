Ponzi scam worth Rs 1000 crores: CBI raids 8 places including former minister’s residence

Bhubaneswar / New Delhi: The CBI on Friday conducted raids at eight places, including the residence of Odisha MLA and former Tourism Minister Devi Prasad Mishra and others, as part of an investigation into the Ponzi scam of around Rs 1,000 crore involving the Seashore Group of Companies. The CBI team stayed in his house for about two hours. Also Read – Minor girl gang-raped in Lockdown, policemen and electronic media personnel among 7 accused

CBI teams raided Mishra's residences in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar and the residential complexes of the company and his brother Vishnu Prasad Mishra and former tourism director Ravi Narayan Nanda and the premises of the company. The agency also raided the residences of Prashant Kumar Patnaik, director of Swastik Impex Private Limited in Thane (West), Maharashtra.

Officials said the agency has filed an FIR against the Seashore Group of Companies, including all 23 cases. The CBI has also filed several charge sheets in connection with the scam. Officials said the raids were carried out as part of further investigation to find out "more major conspiracies" as ordered by the Supreme Court.

Sources said that after being given the Mahanadi Boating Project to the Seashore Group, Mishra has been involved in controversies. At that time Mishra was the tourism minister of Odisha.

Mishra, who was living in isolation at home due to being infected with Kovid-19, said that it was not a raid and the authorities wanted only some documents. The former tourism minister said after the CBI officials moved out of his residence, “They asked me about the documents of the project and I told them that these documents are not with me, but in the department.”

MLA Mishra said that he fully supported the CBI. The BJD leader said that he had not been informed beforehand about the CBI coming to his house. Sources said that the CBI team stayed in his house for about two hours.