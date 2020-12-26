Pooja Devi created history, became the first woman bus driver of Jammu and Kashmir, know the story behind the high spirits

new Delhi: There is a very old saying that if you really want to do something and have the passion to complete it, then you will definitely get success one day. Pooja Devi of Jammu and Kashmir has proved something similar. Pooja has become the first female bus driver in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. As soon as he got this job, he has increased the value of the entire state and country. Also Read – BJP’s mission Assam: Amit Shah said in Guwahati – come and discuss farmers with the government in the mainstream

Thirty-year-old Pooja has got a job in the Jammu and Kashmir Transport Department and has created a history of being the first female bus driver of the Union Territory as soon as she gets a driver’s job. Pooja says that she was fond of driving from the beginning and she used to drive cars and other cars earlier but she wanted to fulfill her dream of driving big trains and now her dream has been fulfilled. Also Read – Newsmaker Of The Year 2020: Shahnaz Gill leads Rubina and Bharti Singh, highest votes on Twitter

Please tell that Pooja Devi is a resident of Sandhar Basohli village from Kathua district and she has done her studies from here. On behalf of the Transport Department, he has got the responsibility of running the bus between Jammu and Kathua. Also Read – Janhvi Kapoor spoke about ‘Gunjan Saxena’, tagged flop if released in theater

Talking about her job, Pooja said that I was dreaming of getting this job because I wanted to prove that only male passengers cannot move the bus. He told that before this job, he has also driven taxi and truck many times.

Pooja Devi told that she also gives driving training. He said that the financial condition of the family is very weak and for this, I also teach driving in a training school, for which I used to get ten thousand rupees, but today it is very difficult to run a family for ten thousand rupees.