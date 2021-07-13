Pooja Hegde, Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Akkineni And Extra – This is How A lot The Best Paid South Actresses Earn In step with Film

South actresses are ruling the roost today, a lot more so that Bollywood heroines, specifically after their movement photos have become the entire further stylish on OTT platforms for the reason that first lockdown. And it’s distinctly showing inside the moolah they’re commanding from their manufacturers. If truth be told, you can be surprised to grasp that a couple of of them are earning a lot more than Bollywood’s stylish major ladies. So, how so much are they exactly making? Successfully we’ve got the entire lowdown for you correct proper right here… From Pooja Hegde, Anushka Shetty and Nayanthara to Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Akkineni, Shruti Haasan and Tamannaah Bhatia – this is how so much dough the most efficient paid South actresses in India command in step with movie… Moreover Be told – Anushka Shetty, Sonali Kulkarni and further actresses who carried out onscreen mother to male stars older to them

Pooja Hegde

Believe to your private magic ? ?? percent.twitter.com/sIBFi1bMn3 — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) July 11, 2021

Pooja Hegde, who’s now moreover become stylish inside the Hindi film industry, is alleged to be raking in Rs. 3.5 crore in step with movie. Moreover Be told – Baahubali: The Beginning completes 6 years – Here’s a check out Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and other cast’s iconic stills

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty is alleged to be charging a groovy Rs. 4-5 crore in step with movie publish the Baahubali franchise. Moreover Be told – Trending South Knowledge Within the provide day: Vijay Deverakonda susceptible to collaborate with Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty for a film, SS Rajamouli complains of deficient facilities at Delhi airport and further

Nayanthara

Girl Superstar Nayanthara reportedly takes Rs. 2.5-3 crore in step with movie.

Kajal Aggarwal

It sounds as if, Kagal Aggarwal is paid more or less Rs. 3 crore in step with movie.

Shruti Haasan

Word is that Shruti Haasan gets Rs. 2.5 crore in step with film.

Samantha Akkineni

Alternatively, Samantha Akkineni is supposed to be taking residing Rs. 2 crore in step with film.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Finally, Tamannaah is touted to make one thing inside the range of Rs. 1.5-2 crore for each movie she signs.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Collection.

Click on on to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Moreover agree to us on Facebook Messenger for up to the moment updates.