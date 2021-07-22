Pooja Kiran Wiki, Biography, Age, Collection, Photographs

Pooja Kiran is an Indian actress who basically works within the Telugu internet sequence. She is widely known for the ALT Balaji sequence F… U, OK? and ZEE5 mini-series Anaganaga. She was once featured in more than a few good looks festival occasions and model modeling displays. She additionally did a number of advertisements, photoshoot commercials. Pooja is lately featured in a Circle of relatives Drama film from the route of Meher Tej.

Pooja Kiran Biography

Identify Pooja Kiran Actual Identify Pooja Kiran Nickname Pooja Career Actor & Style Date of Delivery But to be up to date Age But to be up to date Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date

Mom: But to be up to date Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date Husband But to be up to date Youngsters But to be up to date Faith Hindu Tutorial Qualification Graduate College But to be up to date Faculty But to be up to date Leisure pursuits Dancing, Song, Make up. Delivery Position Hyderabad, India Fatherland But to be up to date Present Town Mumbai, India Nationality Indian

Pooja Kiran Legit Social Profiles

instagram.com/iampoojakiran/

Twitter: But to be up to date

Fb: But to be up to date

Fascinating Info of Pooja Kiran

She has greater than 20K+ fans on Instagram as of July 2021.

Pooja Kiran Photographs

Right here’s are probably the most contemporary photographs of actress Pooja Kiran,

Thank you for visiting Newsbugz. For extra biographies, click on right here.