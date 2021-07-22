Pooja Kiran Wiki, Biography, Age, Collection, Photographs

Pooja Kiran is an Indian actress who basically works within the Telugu internet sequence. She is widely known for the ALT Balaji sequence F… U, OK? and ZEE5 mini-series Anaganaga. She was once featured in more than a few good looks festival occasions and model modeling displays. She additionally did a number of advertisements, photoshoot commercials. Pooja is lately featured in a Circle of relatives Drama film from the route of Meher Tej.

Pooja Kiran Biography

Identify Pooja Kiran
Actual Identify Pooja Kiran
Nickname Pooja
Career Actor & Style
Date of Delivery But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Youngsters But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification Graduate
College But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
Leisure pursuits Dancing, Song, Make up.
Delivery Position Hyderabad, India
Fatherland But to be up to date
Present Town Mumbai, India
Nationality Indian

Pooja Kiran Legit Social Profiles

instagram.com/iampoojakiran/

Twitter: But to be up to date

Fb: But to be up to date

Fascinating Info of Pooja Kiran

  • She has greater than 20K+ fans on Instagram as of July 2021.

Pooja Kiran Photographs

Right here’s are probably the most contemporary photographs of actress Pooja Kiran,

