Poonam Pandey arrested with husband, case of shooting porn videos in Goa

Panaji: Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey and her husband have been arrested for making pornographic videos viral. At the same time, accused of misuse of government machinery for this shooting, after which two policemen have also been suspended.

SP South, Goa said, actress Poonam Pandey and her husband were arrested in a case related to the circulation of an alleged pornographic video, further investigation is on.

Let me tell you that on Thursday, Poonam Pandey was first taken into custody by the Goa Police for allegedly unauthorized entry into a government property and shooting pornographic videos. Pandey, who was lodged at a five-star hotel in Sinkrim, North Goa, was detained by a team of Kalangut police on Thursday afternoon and handed them over to the Kanakona police, an official said.

Actor Poonam Pandey and her husband arrested in a case related to the circulation of an alleged obscene video; further investigation is in progress: SP South, Goa – ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020

SP Goa (South) Pankaj Kumar Singh said that the actress was “detained for questioning”.

Two citizens of Konkona town in South Goa district were accused of misuse of government machinery for this shooting after which two policemen were also suspended.

Explain that a case was filed against Pandey on Wednesday for obscenity during the shoot at Chapoli Dam in Kanakona city. The Water Resources Department handling the dam had complained.

On Thursday, several residents of Cancona called for a shutdown in the city demanding action against the police officers who allegedly provided protection to the actress and the crew associated with the shoot. The Superintendent of Police later suspended Inspector Tukaram Chavan and a constable. The matter is under investigation.