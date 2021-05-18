Poondi Thulasi Vandayar (Useless) Wiki, Biography, Age, Pictures

Politicians like Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, TTV Dinakaran have expressed condolences over the dying of Thulasi Vandayar and mourns for his death. Lately Ramanathan, the great-grandson of Thulasi Vandayar, just lately were given engaged with a daughter of AIADMK normal secretary TTV Dinakaran.

Poondi Thulasi Vandayar Biography

Identify Poondi Thulasi Vandayar
Actual Identify Thulasi Vandayar
Nickname Thulasi Ayya Vandayar
Career Flesh presser, Social Activist, Chairman of Faculty
Date of Beginning Might 11, 1929
Age 93
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: A. Krishnasamy Vandayar
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing But to be up to date
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Spouse Padmavathi
Kids T Krishnasamy Vandayar and daughter
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification Graduate
Faculty But to be up to date
Faculty Loyola Faculty
Leisure pursuits Studying Books, Social Influencing
Beginning Position Poondi, Thanjavur district, Tamilnadu
Native land Poondi, Thanjavur district, Tamilnadu
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

Intersting Information of Poondi Thulasi Vandayar

  • He’s a disciple of Mahatma Gandhi.
  • He didn’t settle for the allowance and perks given through the central executive when he used to be MP.
  • Thualsi Vandayar used to be the chairman of the AVVM Pushpam Faculty.

