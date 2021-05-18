Poondi Thulasi Vandayar (Useless) Wiki, Biography, Age, Pictures

Politicians like Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, TTV Dinakaran have expressed condolences over the dying of Thulasi Vandayar and mourns for his death. Lately Ramanathan, the great-grandson of Thulasi Vandayar, just lately were given engaged with a daughter of AIADMK normal secretary TTV Dinakaran.
Poondi Thulasi Vandayar Biography
|Identify
|Poondi Thulasi Vandayar
|Actual Identify
|Thulasi Vandayar
|Nickname
|Thulasi Ayya Vandayar
|Career
|Flesh presser, Social Activist, Chairman of Faculty
|Date of Beginning
|Might 11, 1929
|Age
|93
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: A. Krishnasamy Vandayar
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|But to be up to date
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Spouse
|Padmavathi
|Kids
|T Krishnasamy Vandayar and daughter
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|Graduate
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|Loyola Faculty
|Leisure pursuits
|Studying Books, Social Influencing
|Beginning Position
|Poondi, Thanjavur district, Tamilnadu
|Native land
|Poondi, Thanjavur district, Tamilnadu
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Intersting Information of Poondi Thulasi Vandayar
- He’s a disciple of Mahatma Gandhi.
- He didn’t settle for the allowance and perks given through the central executive when he used to be MP.
- Thualsi Vandayar used to be the chairman of the AVVM Pushpam Faculty.
