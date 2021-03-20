Pop Culture Icon Gao Xiaosong Exits Role as Director of Alibaba Music

Longstanding Alibaba government and popular culture icon Gao Xiaosong has left his position as director of Alibaba Music, in keeping with firm information publicly accessible by way of the Chinese language firm info website Tianyancha.

He exited Tuesday, the identical day that the Wall Avenue Journal reported that the Chinese language authorities has requested Alibaba Group to unload or reel in its sprawling assortment of media property. Authorities have been reportedly involved over the size of the tech big’s media holdings and its skill to affect public opinion.

Gao is one of the most well-liked leisure figures and culture-focused public intellectuals in China, having been a profitable singer-songwriter, music producer, speak present host and director, amongst different issues. He’s additionally a longtime buddy of Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma. He joined Alibaba Music as chairman in 2015 when it was launched.

Alibaba consolidated its leisure and digital media sector in June 2016, pulling collectively Alibaba Music, Alibaba Footage, Alibaba Sports activities, streamer Youku Tudou, Alibaba Literature, and others underneath a extra cohesive banner.

Gao shifted out of the Ali Music position to turn out to be chairman of the Alibaba Leisure Strategic Committee quickly afterwards in September 2016, the place he centered on worldwide enlargement.

“Cell media and leisure enterprise is central to Alibaba Group’s future progress technique, with music being a vital pillar of the group’s digital leisure technique,” head of enterprise at Alibaba Leisure and Digital Media Yu Yongfu stated of his appointment to the position on the time.

However Gao was additionally closely concerned on the movie aspect, spending time in Los Angeles searching for co-production companions and outfits to put money into. He represented Alibaba on the Academy Awards in 2018. The Alibaba co-produced “Inexperienced E-book” had gained finest image.

In October 2019, Gao was formally listed as having stepped down as chairman and authorized consultant for Alibaba Music, however stayed on as a director, in keeping with Tianyancha. Firm information confirmed Tuesday that he’s now not director, both. It didn’t make clear if he nonetheless as a distinct position at Alibaba.

In 2019, he assured native media that he hadn’t left Alibaba totally, stating then: “I can’t depart sooner or later, both.”