‘Pop, Lock and Drop It’ Rapper Huey Killed in Double Shooting – Variety

Rapper Huey, greatest identified for his 2006 debut single “Pop, Lock and Drop It,” was killed in a double taking pictures in Kinloch, Mo., outdoors of St. Louis late Thursday night time, based on the St. Louis Submit Dispatch and a number of native reviews.

Police confirmed the deceased’s identification as Lawrence Franks Jr., 32, of St. Louis. The rapper was rushed to the hospital however died shortly after he arrived, based on the reviews. He had been shot no less than as soon as, based on police police.

The second sufferer, a 21-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening accidents, police instructed the paper.

The 2 had been shot in the entrance yard of a residence in Kinloch. Police consider that as many as 10 different folks had been current when the taking pictures came about; they’ve requested witnesses for assist fixing the crime, an officer mentioned.

St. Louis County police detectives are investigating. Police launched no particulars Friday a couple of doable motive, nor had they revealed whether or not they have recognized any suspects.

“Pop, Lock and Drop It” was one in every of a number of songs Huey positioned on native mixtapes as a youngster, which led to a cope with Jive Data. The label launched the tune as Huey’s debut main label single, and it reached No. 6 on the Billboard Sizzling 100 and was licensed double platinum; his debut album, “Pocket book Paper,” reached No. four on Billboard’s Rap chart. Nevertheless, his follow-ups — together with singles with Lloyd and Juelz Santana — weren’t as profitable, and he launched only one different main label album, “Redemption” in 2010. He dropped mixtapes in 2011 and 2014.