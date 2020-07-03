Pop Smoke’s ‘Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon’: Album Review – Variety

From his lengthy braids, dusky baritone and cocksure cackle to an all-around Brooklyn swagger that got here by way of on each monitor, rapper Pop Smoke had the kind of pointed signatures that made him distinctive and immensely sellable. Bugged-out, drill-inspired cuts equivalent to 2019’s “Welcome to the Occasion” and “Dior” – the latter a taut and tension-filled anthem of NYC’s BLM protests this summer season – have been as raucous and sinister as something Wu-Tang Clan ever dedicated to vinyl. Like RZA’s Staten Island crew, Pop Smoke and his British manufacturing posse (fronted by 808Melo) concocted one thing nihilistic and noir-ish, but in addition contagious and one way or the other gleeful – a summer season block social gathering happening in Stephen King’s “Haven.” Whereas Wu-Tang’s rugged sound was steely, the most inviting facet of Pop Smoke was his fluidity. Should you ever questioned what a plumber meant by the phrase “arduous water,” take heed to “Flexin.”

Pop Smoke was effectively on his method to turning into 2020’s premier haunted-house hit-maker when he was shot useless in February in what seemed like a theft at his rental property in Los Angeles. He was 20 years previous. Occurring because it did proper earlier than COVID-19 and that metropolis’s ongoing BLM anti-police protests, Pop’s homicide nonetheless has no solutions or suspects. What Smoke does have in the speedy wake of his demise is his posthumous, debut full-length, a nearly-finished album put collectively in its ultimate levels by his supervisor/pal/label-owner Steven Victor, with beats from 808Melo and a crew of drill’s most interesting. Add in options from 50 Cent (the album’s govt producer), Future, Roddy Ricch, a number of Babys (DaBaby, Lil Child) and extra, and “Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon” holds weight, innovates and – pardon the pun – blows extra fireplace than smoke.

Commencing with a dozen “Yeah, yeah, yeahs” and a shout to his producer, “Dangerous Bitch From Toyko (Intro),” finds Smoke’s debut off to a imply begin with lyrics like “I look a killer in his eyes,” giving the monitor a Robert Mitchum-esque hazard. Issues shortly get aspirational when the higher-pitched Quavo joins forces with a smoky, choky Pop for the braggadocio of “Aim For The Moon.” 808Melo and WondaGurl’s cymbal-tapping groove, combined with gravelly bass drops the depth of a freshly-dug grave, permits the rappers to sound as in the event that they’re flying excessive above the fray. The identical is true on the growling, Philly-meets-Atlanta soul of “Yea Yea” and “For The Evening.” The latter options Lil Child and DaBaby with manufacturing by CashmoneyAP and Palaze. Right here, Smoke’s low, AutoTuned baritone drifts above an ethereal association of folkish flute and acoustic guitar for surprising melodic uplift. Tracks like these make you notice Pop Smoke had the potential for languorous, even candy, song-craft past drill. The “808 and Heartbreak”-like clip of “Temper Swings” and the processed vocalese of “One thing Particular” – full with strains like “Yeah, I would like that actual love/I’m talkin’ Bobby and Whitney” – are so romantic they wind up as corny, however in a genuinely touching style. Having such scrumptious melodies to information Smoke is what lifts these tracks. Whether or not he’s barking about acquisition, ire or need, Pop Smoke will get the artwork of tune.

In addition to, there’s loads of room for pure entice right here. The creeping “Creature,” with Swae Lee, and “Lodge Foyer” are good examples of drill’s demise disco vibe. Whereas the singed synth tones of “44 Bulldog” give Smoke an opportunity to cough and rhyme at the similar time to what appears like a John Carpenter cinema-scape, the piano lead-in to “Gangsters” is as haunting as its lyrics. Proudly owning the streets of New York is Smoke’s sing-songy concern right here, with strains like “Voice of the streets, man / It’s like Jesus walkin’ / Extra Christopher Walken” proof of a tough roll. Nonetheless, it’s Smoke’s melodic sensibility that makes “Gangsters’” refrain poignant and memorable – the feel-bad hit of the summer season, ranging from its first line, “I be in New York with the gangsters (Woo).”

Woo is a giant factor for Smoke. His EPs of 2019 and 2020 have been named “Meet the Woo.” It’s used as punctuation all through so a lot of his tracks, like James Brown’s “Good God” or Michael Jackson’s “Shamon.” With that, “The Woo,” with friends 50 Cent and Roddy Ricch, and a surprisingly mild 808Melo manufacturing, is one other oddity. Fairly than symbolize drill’s darker tones, and even Smoke’s regular dusky cackle-croon, the monitor is stuffed with sparkles of Spanish acoustic guitar, and Smoke making excessive and good together with his buds, even letting 50 quote from considered one of his signature cuts, “Sweet Store.” Oddly sufficient, at instances Smoke sounds just a little like Curtis Jackson – take the guitar-strummed “Get pleasure from Your self.”

The album strikes right into a sleepy lull with so-so tracks equivalent to “West Coast S—“ and “Make it Rain,” however fortunately bounces again in time for the triple menace finale of previously-released anthem “Dior” (a bonus monitor right here), the bell-bonging “Bought It On Me,” and the ambient “Tunnel Imaginative and prescient (Outro).” Whereas the latter appears pasted along with clips of Pop Smoke interviews by monitor’s finish, the grand “Bought It On Me” is Smoke at his future-forward clearest. Like the monitor it interpolates (50 Cent’s “Many Males (Want Demise)”), Smoke’s ”Bought It” prays for those that are out for his blood, be it a minor dis, or an all-out assault. Whereas its verses supply selection slippery rhymes (“Is you ridin’ otherwise you hidin’?/ Should you slidin’ then you definately owe me”), its soulful refrain – like so a lot of Smoke’s centerpieces – affords a way of uplift, even when his again is in opposition to the wall.