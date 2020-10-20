Pop Stars Little Mix to Host MTV EMAs, Acorn Commissions ‘Dalgliesh’

Little Mix to host MTV Europe Music Awards; Acorn, Channel 5, order “Dalgliesh”; A+E commissions “Household Man”; ScreenSkills Units Scholar Filming Pointers; and Abacus Rights ups Hana Palmer.

Pop stars Little Mix will host the MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 8 and can carry out the observe “Candy Melody” from their upcoming studio album “Confetti.”

Little Mix has 4 MTV EMA nominations, together with in the very best pop class, alongside BTS, Dua Lipa, Harry Types, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Woman Gaga; for finest group together with 5 Seconds of Summer time, Blackpink, BTS, Chloe x Halle, and CNCO; in addition to a nomination for finest digital reside for “UNCancelled”; and a finest U.Okay. and Eire native act nomination.

This yr’s MTV EMAs is shot at a number of places, together with Hungary and London.

Bertie Carvel

Acorn TV

COMMISSIONS

AMC Networks’ Acorn TV and U.Okay. broadcaster Channel 5 have commissioned collection “Dalgliesh,” primarily based on three of P.D. James‘s bestselling Inspector Dalgliesh thriller novels, from manufacturing firm New Photos (“Des”),

Acorn Media Enterprises and All3Media Intl. are co-producing with extra funding from Northern Eire Display.

The brand new collection will star Bertie Carvel (“Jonathan Unusual & Mr. Norrell”) as Inspector Adam Dalgliesh. The lead author is Helen Edmundson (“Mary Magdalene”), Jill Robertson (“People”) will direct and Georgie Fallon (“Legal”) will produce.

Manufacturing will start in December in Northern Eire. “Dalgliesh” can have its world premiere on Acorn TV in North America, New Zealand, and Australia, and broadcast on Channel 5 within the U.Okay. in 2021. All3Media Intl. will distribute in the remainder of the world.

“Household Man”

A+E Networks

In the meantime, A+E Networks U.Okay. has commissioned a one-off documentary particular “Household Man” for its Crime & Investigation channel. Produced by factual tv specialists Off The Fence, the movie is concerning the rising phenomenon of Familicide – the wiping out of a whole household by a father/husband, who then commits suicide.

The particular will premiere Nov. 25, the Worldwide Day for the Elimination of Violence Towards Ladies, along side Crime & Investigation’s #HereForHer initiative and help of the U.Okay. home abuse charity, Refuge.

STUDENT FILMING GUIDELINES

U.Okay. college teachers and display business expertise physique ScreenSkills have collaborated on pointers for college kids to handle the danger of engaged on a movie, TV or different visible media manufacturing throughout COVID-19.

The rules construct on present coaching and steering and handle a broad vary of features throughout movie, TV, visible results and animation initiatives.

The rules have been devised by ScreenSkills and teachers at Middlesex, Goldsmiths, Bournemouth, Ulster and Edinburgh Napier universities with extra enter from specialists at different universities, faculties and movie colleges, attorneys and scientists. They’ve been reviewed and endorsed by TV and movie business organizations throughout the U.Okay., just like the British Movie Fee, Pact and U.Okay. Display Alliance.

APPOINTMENT

Abacus Media Rights has appointed Hana Palmer to the brand new place of head of gross sales. She is going to work carefully with AMR managing director Jonathan Ford.

Working as a guide at AMR since Could, Palmer takes care of a number of territories together with Nordics, Benelux, France, Italy, U.Okay., Eire, Australia and New Zealand.

In her earlier function at Kew Media Distribution Palmer labored throughout Europe and bought Primetime Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning documentary “Leaving Neverland” and Jed Mercurio’s multi award-winning drama “Line of Obligation.”