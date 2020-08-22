Pop stars turned soap stars: 10 of the best as Mica Paris joins EastEnders

Pop stars making an attempt their hand at performing will not be a brand new phenomenon, as the announcement UK soul star Mica Paris is becoming a member of EastEnders proves. Switching from singing to soap might be powerful, as the gruelling schedule of persevering with dramas will shortly show whether or not performers have gotten what it takes.

So which hitmakers made an enormous impression in the world of soap? RadioTimes.com brings you the 10 most memorable job swaps from pop star to soap sensation.

Martin Kemp (EastEnders)

The Spandau Ballet bassist was truly knowledgeable baby actor earlier than becoming a member of the 1980s new wave group, and the plum half of Walford’s sharp-suited gangster Steve Owen fitted him like a love. The spotlight of charismatic Kemp’s memorable four-year stint from 1998 was murdering bunny boiler ex Saskia Duncan with an ashtray in the night time membership again workplace.

Rachel Adedeji (Hollyoaks)

Having been booted out at the boot camp stage in The X Issue the 12 months earlier than, Adedeji made the dwell reveals in 2009 and completed in ninth place (Joe McElderry was victorious). In 2016 she sashayed into Hollyoaks as Lisa Loveday, long-lost daughter of Karl and Simone who had been kidnapped as a baby. Adedeji was a pure and introduced actual sass to her troubled alter ego. She stop the soap earlier this 12 months, later talking out on racism she had skilled behind the scenes, and her ultimate scenes air in September 2020.

Kym Marsh (Coronation Avenue)

Plucked from obscurity for ITV’s actuality expertise search Popstars in 2001, Marsh silenced her critics when she joined Coronation Avenue in 2006 as Michelle Connor, turning a visitor function right into a fully-fledged fan favorite who went on to run the Rovers, marry Steve McDonald (who didn’t?) and had a complete household constructed round her. Marsh left in 2019 however the door stays open.

Richard Blackwood (EastEnders/Hollyoaks)

Rapper, singer, presenter, actor – Blackwood was a British Will Smith in the making at the flip of the millennium and had a string of R&B hits. He made his soap debut throughout EastEnders’ 30th anniversary dwell episode in 2015 and stayed for 3 years as dangerous boy Vincent Hubbard, and began a long-term stint in Hollyoaks in 2020 as charmer Felix Westwood, long-lost father to triplets of terror Mitchell Deveraux, Toby Faroe and Celeste Faroe. His on-screen squeeze is performed by one other fellow ex-popstrel, Kelle Bryan from woman band Everlasting.

Duncan James (Hollyoaks)

Hollyoaks loves a pop star – Duncan from Blue was launched as dreamy cop Ryan Knight in 2016, who appeared like the excellent police officer, husband and father till he turned right into a murdering closeted cheat who got rid of his spouse to maintain his true sexuality a secret. He was killed off in 2018 after drowning throughout a showdown with the man he framed for his partner’s homicide. Now that’s the way you make an affect.

Lee Ryan (EastEnders)

Dunc’s fellow Blue boy channelled his pop heart-throb cheeky chappy cockney allure to Woody the Queen Vic barman in 2017. He hung round for a 12 months, was given a backstory of historical past with the Carters and had a severe romance with Whitney Dean, however regardless of Ryan’s authenticity the character was written out earlier than he fulfilled his full potential. Does Sharon want new workers at the relaunched Vic this autumn? Give Woody a name.

Keith Duffy (Coronation Avenue)

A twinkle in the eye, that seductive Irish lilt – Corrie utilised the Boyzone star’s pure charms once they signed him up as Ciaran McCarthy, Peter Barlow’s previous mate from the navy. Lothario Ciaran’s first look was in 2002 and he remained in the present on and off till 2011, bedding Michelle Connor and Tracy Barlow amongst others alongside the manner. Duffy greater than earned his performing stripes and was a extremely participating display presence.

David Essex (EastEnders)

Ask your mum (or your gran) about 1970s troubadour crooner Essex, he was an enormous star again in the day who had a string of hits, efficiently branching out right into a revered display and stage performing profession over the many years. EastEnders nearly lured him in 2006 to play Honey Mitchell’s dad however he needed to again out as a consequence of different commitments, however the stars aligned in 2011 when he signed as much as play Eddie Moon, uncle to Alfie and pa to Tyler and Anthony. Disgrace he solely stayed a number of months.

Shayne Ward (Coronation Avenue)

Angelic X Issue winner and blue-eyed boy of musical theatre Ward was forged very a lot as kind in 2015 as Corrie girls’ man and businessman Aidan Connor, however the actor blindsided audiences with a hard-hitting melancholy storyline which noticed the character take his personal life three years later. Ward’s heartbreaking efficiency made Aidan’s suicide one of the soap’s most impactful plots of latest years.

Matt Willis (EastEnders)

You won’t bear in mind, however Busted/McBusted star Willis had a promising half in EastEnders as Stacey’s love curiosity when she returned in 2014 after a three-year absence. Stace was on the run after killing Archie Mitchell, residing below the identify Jenny Smith and shacked up with reliable bloke Luke Riley. Sadly cousin Kat tracked her down and shattered her comfortable set-up by telling Luke who his girlfriend actually was, and he dumped her. Though this meant Stacey may return to Walford full-time, Willis confirmed nice potential in his temporary spell in the Sq..

